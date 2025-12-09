Tyra Banks Returns to Music with Festive Flair

Tyra Banks is making waves once again, returning to the music scene with a spirited holiday anthem. Her latest release, “Santa SMiZE,” blends festive cheer with a touch of nostalgia, marking her first major musical endeavor in over two decades. This development is a delightful surprise for fans familiar with her multifaceted career and sets a merry tone for the holiday season. With infectious beats and playful lyrics, Tyra Banks’ musical comeback is a testament to her creativity and versatility.

Tyra Banks is ringing in the holidays with a new project, which finds the supermodel-turned-mogul back in the recording booth for the first time in more than two decades.

Banks has dropped “Santa SMiZE,” a festive dance track inspired by her “SMiZE & Dream” ice cream (or “SMiZE Cream”) brand. The tongue-in-cheek song features Banks rapping about family dynamics at Christmas dinner (sample lyrics: “Mama drop it low” and “Granny give ’em that dutty whine”) while dishing on beloved desserts from around the world and introducing a new alter ego — Santa SMiZE — on the chorus.

Written by Banks and produced by Jean-Yves “Jeeve” Ducornet, who’s worked with the likes of Kat Graham, Todrick Hall and Nicole Scherzinger, among others, “Santa SMiZE” marks the first official musical project from Banks since 2004’s “Shake Ya Body,” which debuted on the second season of America’s Next Top Model and went on to become a club — and cult — hit. For the TV star, stepping back in the recording studio wasn’t as nerve-wracking the second time around.

“Back then, I was so nervous, paralyzed nervous,” Banks says, of releasing “Shake Ya Body,” which failed to make a dent on the charts, despite extensive promo. “People were behind the glass looking at me,” the entertainer tells Rolling Stone. “They probably were not judging me, but my brain was screaming, ‘They hate you. They hate your voice. They hate everything.’ Now, I am completely different. I know my strengths, I know my limits, and I just wanted a holiday moment that fixed a craving.”

Rolling Stone talked to Banks about her merry musical release, the pivot from fashion to ice cream, and why plans for a musical comeback could hinge on “Santa’s” success.

What was the inspiration behind “Santa SMiZE?”

Banks shares her love for holiday tunes and wanted to create an energetic, family-oriented party anthem. “I also realized I have never heard a holiday song that name-checks family members in this way. I wanted people at holiday parties to wait for their family role to pop up and then shake their thing like, ‘Oh my goodness, Uncle Joe is doin’ too much.’”

She also wanted to highlight desserts from around the world: “I wanted to honor the ones that make someone stop in their tracks and say, ‘Wait… Santa SMiZE! She’s talking about my childhood dessert? She sees me.’”

What was it like stepping into a studio again to record music?

The recording process was a journey for Banks. She began in a basic studio in Sydney, experimenting and writing spontaneously. Unhappy with the initial recordings, fate led her to The Wiggles, who offered their state-of-the-art studio. “Everything is state of the art with bright colors everywhere. That is where I re-recorded parts of the verses and some of the ad-libs.”

Working remotely with Jeeve Ducornet, the song developed across continents. “Jeeve is a Grammy winner and has worked with so many artists I admire, so having him shape this with me felt special.”

This fun, festive production is bound to find its way into holiday playlists, with Banks already preparing live performances and remixes featuring renowned tracks and artists.

Why transition from fashion to ice cream?

Banks explains her shift from fashion to ice cream as a pursuit of joy and family connection. “Ice cream gives me something fashion never could. It lets me create for families, build rituals, spark joy, create forever memories, make people smile without even trying.”

Her love for ice cream is deeply personal, rooted in childhood memories with her mother. “Ice cream tastes good, but for me, it is my heart. It lets me build a story universe that I and so many others can live in forever.”

Reflecting on “Shake Ya Body” and future music

Banks recalls working with top producers despite overwhelming nerves during “Shake Ya Body.” Now, she embraces her voice confidently, understanding her capabilities and experimenting with quirky vocal characters.

While an album might not be on the horizon, Banks remains open to musical projects. “You might see more ‘Santa SMiZE’ songs; she has a whole South Pole catalog in her imagination that I have not even unlocked yet.” If the new track resonates, it might spark future collaborations and ventures.

As the holiday season approaches, Banks cherishes gifts like the iconic Barbie Dream Van and her Holly Hobbie oven, which evoke fond memories of her childhood and a lifelong love for creativity and dessert-making.

