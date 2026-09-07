Carrie Underwood Rocks Limp Bizkit and Linkin Park Covers

Carrie Underwood delighted fans at the Velocity Festival in Dyersville, Iowa, on Saturday with a set that took a bold turn into the realm of nu-metal. The country music star showcased her versatile talent by covering a range of iconic tracks from the genre, including Collective Soul’s “Shine,” Papa Roach’s “Scars,” Linkin Park’s “One Step Closer,” and Limp Bizkit’s high-energy anthem, “Break Stuff.”

A Nod to Nu-Metal Legends

In a playful homage to Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst, Underwood donned a backwards red hat while performing “Break Stuff,” the band’s 1999 hit. This choice was a testament to her respect for the nu-metal genre and its influential artists, as she engaged the audience with her passionate renditions.

Underwood’s Rock Roots

Underwood’s selection of covers aligns with her long-standing love for rock music. Known for her collaborations across genres, she has shared the stage with rock legends like Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses and Joan Jett at the 2019 CMA Fest. She frequently includes Motörhead’s “Ace of Spades” in her concert setlists, further solidifying her rock credentials.

Recent Collaborations

This year, Underwood joined forces with Papa Roach for a new rendition of their song “Leave a Light On (Talk Away the Dark),” showcasing the collaborative spirit that bridges country and rock. The partnership was highlighted during her performance at the Las Vegas stop, where she also performed the band’s hit “Last Resort.”

Festival Highlights

Underwood headlined the second day of the Velocity Festival, a three-day music celebration held at the iconic Field of Dreams. The festival featured other prominent acts, with Shinedown kicking things off on Friday alongside Lynyrd Skynyrd, while Creed wrapped up the weekend alongside Nate Smith and Filter.

An Iconic Evening