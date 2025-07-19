Trump Takes Legal Action Against WSJ Over Epstein Letter Report

In a dramatic legal move, Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch, challenging a report about a birthday letter he allegedly wrote to Jeffrey Epstein. The lawsuit, which claims significant damages, underscores the ongoing tension between Trump and major media outlets. The suit alleges that the Wall Street Journal’s report, which included contentious claims about drawings and messages linked to Trump, is both false and defamatory. This article delves into the legal battle and its implications for Trump, Murdoch, and the involved journalists.

Lawsuit Details

Trump has targeted the Wall Street Journal, its parent company News Corp., Dow Jones, two of the Journal’s reporters, and Rupert Murdoch himself. Filed in the Southern District of Florida, the lawsuit seeks at least $10 billion in damages. Trump alleges that the Wall Street Journal “knowingly and recklessly published numerous false, defamatory, and disparaging statements” in their report concerning the birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein. The article suggested a dubious personalized note from Trump that featured inappropriate drawings, which Trump claims are fabrications.

Allegations of Misrepresentation

The lawsuit specifically names reporters Khadeeja Safdar and Joseph Palazzolo, accusing them of misrepresenting the facts. Trump argues they have failed to produce evidence of the letter or drawing claimed in their report. “The reason for those failures is because no authentic letter or drawing exists,” Trump asserts in the lawsuit. The Journal’s story mentioned a gift album from Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003, allegedly including a note from Trump with a contentious message. However, Trump disputes both the content and existence of such an item.

Trump’s Strong Denial

Trump has been vocal in denying the Wall Street Journal’s claims, taking to Truth Social to express his outrage. He emphasized that the alleged writings and drawings do not resemble his style, stating, “These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures.” Despite his denial, Trump has previously acknowledged a penchant for doodles, mentioning his contributions to charity events involving autographed sketches.

Future Implications

The high-profile lawsuit signals a potential showdown in court, especially with Trump’s intent to bring Rupert Murdoch to testify. Trump expressed his eagerness for this courtroom event, writing, “I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his ‘pile of garbage’ newspaper, the WSJ. That will be an interesting experience!!!” The outcome of this case could have significant repercussions for media practices and the handling of sensitive information.