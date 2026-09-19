Trump Acts on Threat: MS NOW Reporters Blocked from White House

In a bold move that intensifies tensions between the Trump administration and the media, President Donald Trump has enacted a ban on certain news outlets from accessing the White House, following through on threats made just days earlier. The ban was notably applied to MS NOW, resulting in their journalists being denied entry to the White House premises on Saturday morning.

Access Denied for MS NOW Journalists

Journalists from MS NOW reported that they were met with obstacles upon attempting to enter the White House grounds. Correspondent Akayla Gardner shared her experience, stating that her press badge failed to work when she entered through the security office. She emphasized the confusion when her producer’s badge worked fine while both hers and the channel’s photographer’s badges did not.

Frustration at the Security Checks

“When I was inside where we have magnetometers, I attempted to scan my badge, which we have to do to get into the White House grounds. It did not work,” Gardner recounted. “There was a red beeping light, and so the officer asked me to hand over my badge. He said that it was disabled. I asked why I could not get inside; he said it was above him.” This incident highlights the arbitrary nature of the ban and raises concerns about transparency and accountability in presidential communications.

MS NOW’s Response to the Ban

An MS NOW spokesperson voiced strong opposition to the ban, stating, “Earlier this morning, MS NOW journalists were denied access to the White House grounds. The White House belongs to the American people and the decisions made inside are funded by our tax dollars. MS NOW intends to take any and all steps necessary to defend our First Amendment rights and the essential role of independent journalism in our democracy. We stand firmly behind our anchors, our reporters, and our newsroom. We will continue to report on the President, the administration, and the issues that impact the American people.”

Historical Context of White House Access