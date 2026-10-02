True Thompson's Sweet Wish for a Baby Sister

Khloe Kardashian is navigating family dynamics and aspirations as her daughter, True Thompson, expresses a desire for a sister. The reality star recently shared insights on her wish to expand her family during an appearance on the show Khloe in Wonder Land, airing on September 30.

True’s Sibling Aspirations

True, the 8-year-old daughter of Khloe and ex-partner Tristan Thompson, is keen on having a sister to share her life with as she grows up alongside her younger brother, Tatum Thompson, who is 4. Khloe described her daughter’s enthusiasm: “All True does—she wants a sister.”

The Possibility of a New Addition

In a more candid moment, Khloe revealed that she has an embryo “in the freezer” from her IVF journey with Tristan, teasing, “She’s on ice.” The 42-year-old reflected on the impact of sisterhood from her perspective, pondering, “I think girls need a sister, but am I just programmed to think that?”

Sibling Relationships and Connections

During her conversation with guest Paige DeSorbo, the discussion turned to the value of sibling relationships. Paige highlighted her close bond with her brother, noting it’s distinct from Khloe’s experiences with her own sisters—Kourtney, Kim, Kendall, Kylie, and brother Rob Kardashian Jr. Khloe’s close-knit sisterhood undoubtedly shapes her view on family.