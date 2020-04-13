Travis Scott Quarantines with Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster at Kris Jenner’s home

Travis Scott appears to be spending Easter weekend break with Kylie Jenner and their child, Stormi Webster, at Kris Jenner’s home in Palm Springs. The rap artist shared a video of his child dance to Daft Punk’s “One More Time” by a pool. Stormi seemed to have the most effective time, running in and out of the water.

It resembles Travis Scott is separating with Kylie Jenner and the pair’s child, Stormi Webster.

The rap artist required to Instagram this weekend break to share two videos of his child having fun by a pool. In one, Stormi can be seen dance enthusiastically to the Daft Punk track, “One More Time.” Scott asked his child, “This your bop?”. Although she did not respond, her dancing relocates talked volumes.

In one more clip, Stormi faced a shallow pool and typically appeared to be enjoying herself. According to The Sun, Scott seems to invest Easter in quarantine at Kris Jenner’s home in Palm Springs, together with his sweetheart Kylie.

It was reported in very early March that Scott and Kylie were providing their relationship one more try. During a current meeting with her BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou, Kylie disclosed, “I want seven kids down the line, but not right now.” But the makeup magnate likewise made it clear that she had not been hurrying her choice to have one more infant, and stated, “Pregnancy is just not a joke, it’s a serious thing, and it’s hard. I’m not ready for that just yet…”