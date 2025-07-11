Travis Scott Confirms Release Date for ‘Jackboys 2’

Travis Scott fans have reason to rejoice as the artist officially unveils the release date for his highly anticipated album, “Jackboys 2.” The sequel promises to offer an exciting continuation of the Cactus Jack saga, bringing together a collection of energetic tracks and collaborations. As excitement builds, audiences are eager to experience what Travis Scott has crafted this time around, highlighting the creative prowess of his label.

The Cactus Jack compilation album is set to release July 13

With only days remaining, Travis Scott has announced the arrival of “Jackboys 2,” set to launch this Sunday, July 13. Known for his high-impact performances and innovative music, Scott’s Cactus Jack compilation is expected to deliver another thrilling auditory experience.

A recent Instagram post by the Houston rapper revealed details about the project. It will feature 17 tracks and will be hosted by the legendary Bun B. The accompanying poster reads, “The Jack is back with 17 tracks full of trunk rattling classics in the making,” while Scott’s caption declares: “JB2 OUT EVERY WHERE 7 13 — SPEAKERS AND SCREAMS AT MAX VOLUME.”

This announcement follows months of anticipation built up by teasers. Scott hinted at this follow-up to his 2019 Cactus Jack Records debut with a video collaboration with director White Trash Tyler and filmmaker Harmony Korine, including an unreleased track.

In recent days, Scott dropped “2000 Excursion,” featuring contributions from artists Don Toliver and Sheck Wes, further stoking excitement for “Jackboys 2.” Adding to his innovative marketing strategy, Scott has reportedly sent out Lamborghinis emblazoned with the Jackboys logo to fellow artists such as Waka Flocka Flame, 21 Savage, GloRilla, Tyla, Vybz Kartel, and Kodak Black, suggesting potential collaborations on the new album.

Beyond his musical endeavors, Travis Scott continues to impact the industry. He received the prestigious I Am Hip Hop Award at last year’s BET Hip Hop Awards for his influential contributions to the genre. This April, he also headlined Coachella, transforming it into an unforgettable event.