Travis Scott Announces Sunday Launch for ‘Jackboys 2’

Travis Scott is making waves once again with the announcement of the release date for his much-anticipated compilation album, Jackboys 2. Set to drop this Sunday, July 13, the album is expected to be a major event in the music industry. This latest project underlines Scott’s continued influence and creativity, building excitement among fans and critics alike.

The Return of ‘Jackboys’

Scott’s announcement came via social media, where he shared that Jackboys 2 would feature 17 tracks described as “trunk rattling classics in the making.” Hosted by Bun B, the album promises a dynamic mix of sounds and collaborations, hitting streaming platforms at midnight on Sunday. Various physical and digital editions are already available for purchase on Scott’s website.

Prepping Fans with New Singles

Just days before the album’s release, Scott and his Cactus Jack team dropped the single “2000 Excursion,” featuring the talents of Don Toliver and Sheck Wes. This track has set the stage for what listeners can expect from Jackboys 2, stirring excitement and anticipation.

Diverging from Tradition

Releasing an album on Sunday marks a departure from the usual Friday drops favored by the music industry. Scott is following in the footsteps of artists like Tyler, the Creator, who chose alternative release dates to engage listeners throughout the week. This strategy might just amplify fan interaction with Jackboys 2 as it becomes the soundtrack to their days.

A Legacy of Success

Jackboys 2 is Scott’s first full album release since Utopia in 2023, a record that achieved double-platinum status. This latest release finds Scott continuing the legacy set by the original Jackboys album from December 2019, which featured a wealth of collaborations with artists such as Rosalia and Lil Baby. Guest appearances on Jackboys 2 are expected to include GloRilla, Vybez Kartel, 21 Savage, and Tyla, adding to the album’s allure.

As fans eagerly await the drop of Jackboys 2, Travis Scott’s daring release strategy and the promise of new tracks ensure that this Sunday will be a memorable one for the world of hip-hop.