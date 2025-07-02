Trailer Park Group Revamps Leadership with Strategic Appointments

In a bold move to enhance its operational dynamics and creative output, Trailer Park Group has restructured its leadership, embracing key hires and promotions. This revamp aims to strengthen the firm’s position in the competitive entertainment marketing landscape by fostering collaboration and flexibility. As Trailer Park Group reshuffles its leadership, clients and stakeholders anticipate improved delivery of global campaigns.

A New Leadership Approach

Historically, Trailer Park Group maintained distinct heads for its film and television projects, serving high-profile clients such as Universal Pictures, Apple Studios, Spotify, and Marvel. The restructuring eliminates these silos, fostering a more integrated approach to accommodate evolving client demands and tighter global campaign timelines. This change has paved the way for new talent from both the agency and studio sectors.

Key Hires and Promotions

The leadership restructure is marked by significant appointments. Erika Anaya, Joshua Rogers, and Jill Gershman have been named as creative directors and SVPs. Anaya, previously a director in global film marketing at Netflix, contributed to projects like “The Killer” and “Fair Play.” Rogers, with nearly two decades at Buddha Jones and a recent VP role at Zealot, has a diverse portfolio including collaborations with Disney, FX, and Amazon. Gershman brings expertise from Buddha Jones, ABC, and Disney Entertainment, particularly in integrating streaming with broadcast TV. Meanwhile, Sam Slater and Paul Cartlich step in as vice presidents and editors, and Matt McCrory advances to senior editor. This dynamic team operates under the guidance of Pete Callaro, the president of creative and production services, and CEO David Messinger.

Commitment to Innovation

“We’ve brought in outstanding talent across creative, editorial, and operations from both the agency and studio worlds, while also doubling down on the strength of the team already here,” stated Callaro. “We’ve moved from a single-leader model to shared creative leadership, with a structure that supports collaboration, unlocks potential, and builds toward what’s next.”

Messinger highlighted that the initiative represents a “forward-thinking model grounded in creative excellence, collaborative thinking, and a commitment to serving our current and future clients.” The revamped leadership strategy is poised to position Trailer Park Group at the forefront of innovation in entertainment marketing.