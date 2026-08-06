Tracy Spiridakos Masters Equestrian Skills for Anna Pigeon Role

Tracy Spiridakos is stepping into new territory with her role as Anna Pigeon in the upcoming TV adaptation of Nevada Barr’s crime novels. With a commitment to authenticity, the actress has embarked on an intensive journey to prepare for her portrayal of a park ranger.

Prioritizing Preparation for the Role

At the Los Angeles premiere of the USA Network show on August 5, Spiridakos shared her approach to the character, emphasizing the importance of preparation. “I had to learn how to ride a horse first and foremost,” she revealed in an exclusive conversation with E! correspondent Will Marfuggi. This foundational skill was crucial for her role, as horseback riding is an essential aspect of the park ranger’s duties.

Building on Past Experiences

While Spiridakos has some background in wilderness exploration from childhood camping trips, her prior experience as Detective Hailey Upton in Chicago P.D. presented unique challenges. Reflecting on this, she noted, “If anything, I had to kind of unlearn some of the stuff that I knew from playing a Chicago police officer for such a long time.” The mindset of a police officer, which often involves direct action, contrasts with Anna Pigeon’s more reserved approach.

Adjusting to a New Character

For Spiridakos, portraying Anna Pigeon required significant adaptation. She recognized the differences in her character’s demeanor, stating, “There’s such a comfort in kicking down a door, and I think that’s something that Anna isn’t as comfortable doing. She doesn’t do that all the time, so that was a little bit more pulling back some of that knowledge.”