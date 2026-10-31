Top Holiday Beauty Gift Sets from Sephora Under $100

The holiday season is just around the corner, making it the perfect time to start thinking about gifts for beauty enthusiasts. If you’re looking for fantastic yet affordable beauty sets, Sephora has you covered with an array of value sets priced under $100. With their ongoing savings event, now is the ideal time to snag these deals while treating your loved ones—or yourself!

Sephora Savings Event Overview

From October 30 through November 9, Sephora is offering a fantastic savings event that allows customers to enjoy generous discounts based on their membership levels. Members at different tiers can use the promo code ALLONSALE to unlock exclusive savings:

Rouge members: 20% off valid products now through November 9.

20% off valid products now through November 9. VIB members: 15% off from November 3 to November 9.

15% off from November 3 to November 9. Insider members: 10% off from November 3 to November 9.

It’s important to note that VIB and Insider members will need to wait until November 3 for their codes to activate, so plan accordingly!

Sephora Collection Discounts

Additionally, there is a special offer on the Sephora Collection itself. Shoppers can enjoy a 30% discount on Sephora Collection products from October 30 to November 9, providing even more opportunities to grab stunning items without breaking the bank.

Maximize Your Savings

Make sure to use the code ALLONSALE at checkout to take full advantage of these savings. With the combination of membership discounts and the special promotion on the Sephora Collection, it’s an unbeatable opportunity to stock up on beauty gifts or treat yourself to some new favorites as the festivities approach.