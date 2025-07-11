Top Celebrities Headline 21st HollyShorts Film Festival

The HollyShorts Film Festival is set to make a grand return for its 21st edition, drawing attention with an impressive lineup featuring renowned figures like Stormzy, the late Michael Madsen, Viola Davis, Stephen Fry, and Idris Elba. As a significant event in the film industry, the festival promises an exciting showcase of talent and creativity.

Star-Studded Lineup and Global Reach

Running from August 7-17 at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatres in Los Angeles, the festival will also stream worldwide via Bitpix, offering a platform to films selected from a record-breaking 7,000 submissions. Among the highlights, Stormzy stars in Aneil Karia’s “Big Man,” while Viola Davis lends her voice as narrator for Emmai Alaquiva’s documentary “The Ebony Canal: The Story of Black Infant Health.” Meanwhile, Idris Elba shines in the west coast premiere of “Victory,” a cinematic visual album from hip-hop legend Slick Rick.

Diverse and Impactful Films

The festival is not just about star power; it’s also a platform for meaningful storytelling. Michael Madsen appears in Thibaud Goarin’s “The Things We Carry,” addressing the cycle of gun violence in America. In a similar vein, Sam Hendersen’s “Ado” tackles the emotional aftermath of school shootings, featuring a poignant performance by Jenifer Lewis.

Letitia Wright makes her directorial debut with “Highway to the Moon,” representing a significant milestone for the acclaimed actress. This year’s festival also sees numerous high-profile executive producers such as Cate Blanchett and Spike Lee supporting various projects.

A Blend of Creativity Across Genres

The live-action lineup includes Andrew Leeds’ “Bulldozer” with a star-studded cast, and Tony Mucci’s “Money Talk$” featuring talents like David Mazouz and Fredro Starr. In the documentary category, Jeff Hamilton’s “Welcome to My Roots” will premiere on opening night, celebrating the designer’s influence on sports fashion.

The animation section presents John Kelly’s award-winning “Retirement Plan” and Aaron Blaise’s “Snow Bear,” showcasing beautifully crafted hand-drawn animation. Jeremy Renner’s music video tribute “Wait” adds an emotional touch to the festival’s diverse offerings.

Conclusion of the Festival

The HollyShorts Film Festival, an Oscar-qualifying event, offers contenders a chance for Academy Award consideration in major categories such as Best Short Film Grand Prize and Best Documentary Short. The event will conclude with the HollyShorts Awards Gala on August 17, where the winners will be celebrated, highlighting the festival’s role in championing innovative short filmmaking.