AFI Conservatory Grants Honorary Degrees to Viola Davis and Walter Murch

Renowned actress Viola Davis and legendary editor Walter Murch are set to receive honorary degrees from the American Film Institute (AFI) at a prestigious ceremony in Hollywood. This honor places them among a distinguished group of creatives who have significantly impacted the film industry. The event, marking a milestone for these two icons, will take place at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre on August 8.

Celebrating Excellence in Film

The AFI Conservatory commencement will celebrate the extraordinary achievements of Viola Davis and Walter Murch, each receiving an honorary doctorate of fine arts. AFI’s president and CEO, Bob Gazzale, expressed admiration, noting how both honorees “symbolize the standard of excellence AFI was founded to celebrate.” Their careers have left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide, promising to inspire the AFI graduates.

Viola Davis: An EGOT Powerhouse

Viola Davis, who has achieved the rare EGOT status, is a celebrated graduate of the Juilliard School and a distinguished alumnus of Rhode Island College. Known for her powerful performances, Davis co-founded JuVee Productions with her husband, Julius Tennon. She recently worked on the film G20 from Amazon MGM Studios, showcasing her versatility and commitment to storytelling.

Walter Murch: Master of Sound and Editing

Walter Murch began his illustrious career as a sound editor on Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Rain People” in 1969. His work on Coppola’s “Apocalypse Now” earned him an Oscar, and he made history with double Oscar wins for best sound and film editing in “The English Patient.” Murch’s collaborations with directors like George Lucas and Sam Mendes underline his influential role in cinematic history, with credits on films such as “The Godfather,” “American Graffiti,” and “Cold Mountain.”

Joining a Legacy of Distinguished Alumni

With this honor, Davis and Murch join a venerable list of past AFI honorary degree recipients, including cinematic luminaries like Robert Altman, Maya Angelou, and Clint Eastwood. This recognition underscores their contributions to the art of filmmaking and cements their place alongside the industry’s greats.

The AFI Conservatory commencement ceremony promises to be a memorable tribute to the influential careers of Viola Davis and Walter Murch, highlighting their lasting legacy in the world of film.