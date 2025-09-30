Top 8 Men’s Suit Trends for Fall/Winter Elegance

As the leaves turn and temperatures drop, the excitement of a wardrobe transition begins. Embracing the cooler months means swapping out summer outfits for the sophistication of fall and winter menswear. This season, Men’s Wearhouse presents a stylish array of options with their fall/winter suit collection. Explore these suiting ideas to stay dapper and warm, whether you’re heading to a wedding or navigating chilly office commutes.

Donning suits during the colder months is more enjoyable than experiencing summer sweat. Fall suits, in particular, often boast more refined aesthetics with rich textures and sophisticated patterns. From wool herringbone to corduroy, these materials provide the perfect opportunity to explore your sartorial style, whether you’re attending a formal event or enjoying a casual date night.

Top Fall/Winter Men’s Wearhouse Suits & Sport Coats

For those seeking new additions to their cold-weather wardrobe, Men’s Wearhouse offers an impressive selection of suits and sport coats tailored for fall and winter. From standout patterns to warm, robust fabrics, there are plenty of options to choose from. Let’s dive into some of the top picks for the season.

Paisley & Gray Slim Fit Plaid Suit The Paisley & Gray slim fit plaid suit channels the aesthetic of a Wes Anderson film. Its peak lapel and flap pockets provide a sharp look, while the color versatility allows it to pair beautifully with a variety of shirts, from earth tones to blues and pinks.

JOE Joseph Abboud Slim Fit Wool Blend Suit This black wool-blend suit by JOE Joseph Abboud is perfect for both formal occasions and business settings. With its substantial fabric enhanced by 4% spandex, this suit offers both warmth and comfort, making it an excellent fall/winter choice.

Joseph Abboud Classic Fit Check Suit Featuring 70% wool, the Joseph Abboud classic fit check suit exudes quality. The subtle check design allows for versatile pairings with shirts or even T-shirts, making it suitable for various occasions.

Calvin Klein Slim Fit Wool Blend Windowpane Suit The Calvin Klein windowpane suit offers a sleek alternative to solid colors. With its modern slim fit and stretch fabric, this suit is designed for all-day ease, serving as either a complete outfit or just the jacket as a sport coat.

Paisley & Gray Slim Fit Windowpane Plaid Suit The green windowpane plaid suit by Paisley & Gray captures the nostalgic 70s style. Its fashion-forward design makes it a stellar choice for attending fall weddings or special events.

Wilke-Rodriguez Modern Fit Corduroy Sport Coat This corduroy sport coat from Wilke-Rodriguez evokes a classic 70s vibe. Ideal for semi-formal dinners or brisk office commutes, it comes in classic shades like brown, burgundy, olive green, and black.

Wilke-Rodriguez Modern Fit Herringbone Jacket For a timeless fall/winter look, consider the herringbone sport coat by Wilke-Rodriguez. Available in three dark hues, this piece is perfect for both casual and business casual ensembles.

Joseph Abboud Modern Fit Wool Twill Sport Coat Crafted from 100% virgin wool, the Joseph Abboud twill sport coat combines durability with style. The striking “rust twill” shade adds a unique touch, and with its current sale price, it’s a wardrobe investment you won’t regret.

Selecting the right suit or sport coat for the fall and winter months can elevate your wardrobe with both style and warmth. Dive into Men’s Wearhouse fall/winter collection and redefine your seasonal attire.