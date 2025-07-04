Tony Iommi Shares Anxiety Before Black Sabbath’s Emotional Farewell

Black Sabbath’s legendary guitarist Tony Iommi has opened up about his nerves ahead of the band’s highly anticipated farewell show in Birmingham. This upcoming performance marks a historic reunion for the original lineup—Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward—taking the stage together for the first time in two decades. As fans from around the globe prepare to witness this iconic event, Iommi candidly expresses the unique emotions tied to what he describes as a farewell show that is “totally different from anything else we’ve done.”

A Historic Reunion

Set to take place at Villa Park in Birmingham on Saturday, Iommi’s admission about the nerves surrounding the farewell show reflects the monumental nature of this once-in-a-lifetime event. Performing alongside his bandmates for the first time in 20 years has created a mix of excitement and apprehension. He confessed during an interview with BBC Midlands Today, “We’re all nervous really,” while also noting that the preparations leading up to the show had been progressing well.

Anticipation Builds Among Fans

With over 40,000 fans expected to fill the arena, the anticipation for the farewell show is palpable. Iommi expressed his astonishment at the global fanfare, stating, “People are coming from all over the world and I just can’t absorb it.” This sense of connection with fans, both near and far, adds to the emotional weight of the farewell show, making it an event that promises to be unforgettable.

Challenges and Triumphs in Rehearsal

Despite the excitement, Iommi acknowledged that rehearsals have posed their own challenges. He shared that the physical demands on the band, especially given their age, have made the process tough: “I wouldn’t say it’s been easy, it’s been tough, because none of us are getting younger and to stand there for a couple of hours is tiring.” Nonetheless, the camaraderie among the supporting acts, including Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax, has made the experience rewarding. Iommi was pleased to note that “there were no egos,” only a shared commitment to delivering a memorable homage to heavy metal history.

Reflecting on Their Legacy

As the farewell show approaches, Iommi and his bandmates are reminiscing about their roots in Birmingham, where Black Sabbath was formed in 1968. Iommi humorously remarked, “I can’t remember what happened yesterday, but we can remember what happened in those days,” highlighting the nostalgia that permeates the upcoming performance. He further stated, “This is totally different from anything else we’ve done,” emphasizing the significance of this event for both the band and their fans. With a bittersweet tone, he acknowledged the finality of this farewell, declaring, “We’re never going to do this again, this will be it.”

As the band prepares to take the stage for their farewell show, Iommi’s hope is to leave fans with a lasting memory. He reflected on Black Sabbath’s legacy, indicating that their influence would live on through the bands that followed in their footsteps. The farewell show not only signifies the end of an era but also a celebration of the profound impact Black Sabbath has had on the music industry.