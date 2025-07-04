Tineke Younger and Antoine Wright Jr. Celebrate Twin Gender News

Tineke “Tini” Younger and Antoine Wright Jr. are overjoyed to share a thrilling update about their growing family. The couple, known for their dynamic presence on social media, recently revealed the sex of their soon-to-arrive twins. This heartwarming announcement was made at a delightful seaside gathering, capturing the joyful moment for their followers.

### The Joyful Anticipation

The buzz surrounding the arrival of Tineke “Tini” Younger and Antoine Wright Jr.’s twins has reached a new high following their recent gender reveal. The couple, famous on TikTok for their engaging content, embraced this special moment with both anticipation and excitement.

Tini, 23, expressed her excitement while maintaining a hopeful yet humorous approach. “I’m the mom and I’m team healthy baby,” she remarked in a TikTok video posted on July 4th. “But I think they’re gonna be boys.” Her humorous prediction was shared with their audience, sparking guesses and well-wishes from fans.

### Antoine’s Heartfelt Prediction

At 25, Antoine Wright Jr. also shared his hopes in the video. Married to the Next Level Chef alum since November, Antoine has often expressed his eagerness for fatherhood. While he emphasized health as the ultimate priority, his intuition mirrored Tini’s. “I’m team boy as well,” he declared with confidence. “I know they’re boys. I know it.”

### Oceanfront Revelations

The highlight of their twin-reveal celebration came later that day. By the serene seaside, the couple orchestrated a touching gender reveal. A suspenseful moment unfolded as they opened a large box adorned with the question, “Boys?? Or Girls??” In a magical reveal, pink balloons soared into the sky accompanied by pink smoke, joyfully announcing the arrival of two little girls.

### Embracing Their Next Chapter

Tineke “Tini” Younger and Antoine Wright Jr.’s journey into parenthood continues to enchant their followers. Their open and heartfelt revelations have provided a window into their world, sharing not just predictions, but the profound joy of expecting new life. With the knowledge that they’re welcoming girls, their excitement for the future shines brightly, promising a new chapter full of love and adventure.