The White House's Surprising Strategy to Control Its Media Space

On a recent Monday evening, the White House YouTube channel debuted a new project: Trump TV. The launch included a sizzle reel featuring clips from beloved shows like The Office, Family Guy, The Simpsons, and Friends, a move that would make any entertainment IP lawyer cringe.

Only days before, President Trump had implemented a ban on major news outlets—CNN, MS NOW, and Politico—restricting their presence in the White House. As a response, other networks like Fox News, NBC News, CBS News, and ABC News responded by suspending the TV press pool, prompting the administration to take a different approach to media coverage.

The Emergence of Trump TV

Thus, the initiative to create Trump TV was born, advertising itself as “the essentials station.” While its debut featured a variety of content, the reality is that the channel seems to focus heavily on live speeches and official events, typically the moments traditional networks might interrupt programming for breaking news.

However, Trump TV reflects a broader strategy at play: the Trump administration is painstakingly building its own media ecosystem. This ecosystem not only showcases live speeches but also incorporates influencer appearances and a range of shows featuring cabinet secretaries in starring roles.

An Influencer-Friendly Approach

Over the weekend, as mainstream media outlets grappled with the implications of the press ban, the Pentagon shared engaging content featuring popular YouTubers Jake and Logan Paul addressing troops from the press briefing room. This isn’t an isolated event; other officials have embraced similar influencer-focused media strategies, inviting conservative figures and commentators to participate in various discussions.

Further demonstrating this trend, the Small Business Administration recently hosted a “Million Dollar Pitch” competition styled after Shark Tank, with a roster of celebrity judges, including rapper Nicki Minaj and financial influencer Grant Cardone, and hosted by actor Dean Cain. This event was filmed for an upcoming television special—which may also find a home on Trump TV.

In addition, last month marked the launch of the Department of Transportation’s YouTube series, The Great American Road Trip, led by Secretary Sean Duffy and his family as they traverse the country to promote the administration’s “America 250” initiatives. Duffy, a media veteran known for his reality TV background, represents a pivotal link between traditional media and the government’s burgeoning content creation efforts.

Staffing a Media Ecosystem

The Trump administration is staffed with numerous figures from the media world. These include former Fox News hosts like Pete Hegseth and Jeanine Pirro, as well as Dr. Mehmet Oz, who previously hosted a nationally syndicated talk show before running for a U.S. Senate seat in 2022. Notably, Katie Miller, upon leaving the administration, opted to create a YouTube interview series rather than pursue a traditional media contributor role.

Additionally, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy launched a cooking show entitled The Real Food Show and hosts a weekly podcast, effectively creating a government-linked media presence tailored toward his audience. Events even hosted by the administration have streamed on major networks like ESPN, indicating a blend of entertainment and political engagement.

A Shift in Media Dynamics

The culmination of these initiatives demonstrates an administration unlikely to shy away from forging its own distinct media identity—ranging from news coverage to cooking shows and reality programming—while also circumventing or outright excluding long-established media outlets. Traditional media, already struggling with the decline of pay-TV and facing challenges from alternative platforms and AI-driven journalism, finds itself in a precarious position as government-created content emerges.