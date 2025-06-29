The Whispers’ Soulful Voice Walter Scott Jr. Passes at 81

Walter Scott Jr., a celebrated vocalist and co-founder of the renowned R&B group The Whispers, has passed away at the age of 81. Known for his soulful voice and timeless melodies, Scott, alongside his twin brother Wallace “Scotty” Scott, left an indelible mark on the music industry. His contributions have resonated with fans around the world, as they embraced his music for its heartfelt and harmonious qualities.

Celebrated Career and Musical Impact

Walter Scott Jr., a pivotal figure in The Whispers, passed away after a six-month battle with cancer, surrounded by family in Northridge, California. Throughout his illustrious career, he was instrumental in creating hits like “And the Beat Goes On,” “Rock Steady,” and “It’s a Love Thing.” These tracks not only graced the airwaves but also climbed the charts, with “Rock Steady” reaching No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. His work spanned notable record labels, including Soul Train Records, Solar Records, and Capitol Records.

Early Life and Formation of The Whispers

Born in 1944 in Fort Worth, Texas, Walter Scott Jr. later moved to Los Angeles, where he and his brother Wallace co-founded The Whispers in 1963. The group also included Nicholas Caldwell, Marcus Hutson, and Gordy Harmon. Even after being drafted to serve in the Vietnam War, Scott’s passion for music remained steadfast. He rejoined The Whispers in 1969, propelling them to significant success.

Legacy of Hits and Achievements

Over the years, The Whispers achieved remarkable success, boasting 15 top-10 R&B singles and eight top-10 R&B albums. Iconic albums like The Whispers and Love Is Where You Find It dominated the charts, reaching No. 1. The band’s consistency earned them five gold and two platinum albums, cementing their place in music history.

Tributes and Remembrance

Desirae Lee Benson-Brockington, who served as a publicist for The Whispers, expressed her heartfelt condolences on Facebook. “I’ve had the honor of witnessing up close the power of Walter’s artistry, humility, and grace,” she noted. “His contribution to music, culture, and the hearts of so many will never be forgotten.” Benson-Brockington highlighted Walter Scott Jr.’s role not just as a performer, but as a beacon of soul and harmony that inspired countless fans across generations.

Walter Scott Jr. is survived by his wife, Jan, their two sons, and three grandchildren. His legacy thrives in the music that continues to inspire and in the hearts of those who cherished his timeless songs.