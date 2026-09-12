The Unexpected Love Story of Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky

In the whirlwind world of entertainment, Lady Gaga continues to shine brightly, both as an artist and a businesswoman. Fans eagerly anticipate an official “Save the Date” for her next performance, but in the meantime, she has been incredibly active, balancing multiple projects with grace. Following the promotion of her new movie, Joker: Folie à Deux, and its accompanying album, Harlequin, Gaga is also keeping her beauty brand, Haus Labs, thriving. Adding to the excitement, she has hinted to Vogue that she is currently working on a new pop record, showcasing her relentless creativity.

Creativity and Support

During the Los Angeles premiere of Joker in September 2024, Gaga expressed her admiration for her partner Michael Polansky’s diverse talents. “Michael is so brilliant in the way that he works,” she shared with E! News. “And he never ceases to amaze me. I’ve watched him in so many facets of business, in science and biotech, in philanthropy, and like somehow he’s also magic with music.” Their collaborative spirit shines through in their relationship, particularly in the creative process behind Harlequin, which Gaga described as “completely special in every way.”

Embracing Parenthood Together

As Gaga embarks on a new chapter that includes the joys and challenges of parenthood, Polansky has been an invaluable partner. Previously engaged to both Taylor Kinney and Christian Carino, Gaga now finds solace in sharing her journey with Polansky. Reflecting on her fears of facing motherhood alone, she opened up to Vogue in 2024, “I kind of thought I was going to have to do this all by myself—forever. And that was really scary. Because it’s a big life. And I don’t think anyone really knows what it feels like unless you’re in it.” However, her outlook has shifted positively with Polansky by her side: “I don’t have to do this alone anymore.”