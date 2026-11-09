The Surprising Shift: Why Artists Are Leaving Holiday Music

The holiday season is nearly upon us, and while we’ve only just stepped into November, music artists are already rolling out their new holiday tracks. From the long-standing favorite Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” to fresh offerings from today’s top artists, this year’s holiday music scene is brimming with excitement. With contributions from stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Alanis Morissette, and Thalía, it seems every musician is eager to capture the festive spirit. Below, we present a guide to some of the best new holiday music releases that could inspire you to bring out the Christmas tree early.

Hilary Duff, Holiday Things EP – Oct. 23



Hilary Duff kicked off the holiday festivities early this year with her release of the Holiday Things EP on October 23, just before Halloween. This five-track project showcases her humorous take on the classic “I Want (a few small things)” alongside the poignant original song “I Guess It’s Christmas,” which evokes a sense of wistfulness. Duff remarked on Instagram about the 24th anniversary of her first holiday album, Santa Claus Lane, stating, “Today Santa Claus Lane turns 24, and it has me reminiscing on all the fun we’ve had around the holidays together over the years. Let’s do it again this year?”

Dustin Kensrue, That Spirit of Christmas – Oct. 23



Dustin Kensrue, frontman of Thrice, also released his second holiday album, That Spirit of Christmas, a week prior to Halloween. Rather than heavy renditions, the album embodies a nostalgic holiday spirit inspired by Ray Charles’ classic track, featuring two originals and a reimagined version of “This Good Night Is Still Everywhere” from his first Christmas album.

Thalía, Navidad Melancólica Deluxe – Nov. 3



For those looking to dance this holiday season, Thalía offers her Latin pop flair with tracks like “Regalo Perfecto” and a lively rendition of “El Burrito Sabanero” in the newly expanded edition of her 2024 holiday album, Navidad Melancólica. “I’m excited to share this new edition, filled with even more love, with everyone who has made this album their own since its release,” Thalía expressed in her recent statement.

Editor’s picks



Brandi Carlile, Magnus Ferrell, TRÍADA, The Womack Sisters, Leon Thomas, and JYT, Starbucks’ Holiday Blend – Nov. 4



In an unexpected move, even major corporations are contributing to the holiday music landscape. Starbucks has launched its first global holiday album in over a decade, Holiday Blend, featuring seven commissioned tracks from talented artists like Brandi Carlile and Leon Thomas. This album offers a delightful soundtrack for enjoying seasonal treats, including Thomas’s fresh version of “Soulful Christmas,” all while savoring a peppermint mocha.

Olivia Rodrigo, “Take Me Home (4 Christmas)” – Nov. 5



Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled her inaugural holiday track, “Take Me Home (4 Christmas),” on November 5. This New Wave-inspired delight features a lively music video featuring Cynthia Nixon, embodying a playful yet festive vibe. Fans can also look forward to an unreleased track, “Miss This Christmas,” included in the vinyl version of the single, making it an exciting addition for collectors.

Alanis Morissette, Good Weather for Immaculate Conception – Nov. 6



Shifting gears to a rockier holiday sound, Alanis Morissette has released her first holiday album, Good Weather for Immaculate Conception. The album features classic holiday standards alongside two original songs: “Christmas on the Dancefloor” and “To An Empath at Christmas Time.”

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Sufjan Stevens – Worst Christmas Ever! – Nov. 6



If you’re feeling the holiday blues, Sufjan Stevens offers an antidote with his first Christmas song in 15 years, titled “On This Christmas (It Only Gets Better),” featured on the compilation album Worst Christmas Ever!. The album compiles holiday cover songs and originals, including tracks such as “Sister Winter” and “Put The Lights On The Tree.” In describing the new song, Stevens remarked, “This song is a prayer—that we can all find a way to yield to the wisdom and understanding of forgiveness. I believe the world will find its way.”

Tegan and Sara, “I Love Christmas” and “A December to Remember” – Nov. 6



For fans of indie rock, Tegan and Sara have provided two new acoustic holiday tracks: “I Love Christmas” and “A December to Remember.” Tegan shared that these songs cater to both Christmas lovers and naysayers: “These songs are for people who love Christmas, but also for people who don’t,” she explained. “As I sing in ‘I Love Christmas,’ even if you hate Christmas, I’m happy to love it for you.”

The Band Perry, A Very Band Perry Christmas – Nov. 6



Country fans can celebrate the season with The Band Perry’s debut holiday EP, A Very Band Perry Christmas, released on November 6. The EP features four tracks offering their own unique spins on holiday classics such as “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.” Kimberly Perry’s powerful vocals elevate songs like “Blue Christmas” and “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” giving them a fresh, twangy touch.

Laufey, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” – Nov. 13

