The Shocking Truth Behind Prince William and Kate’s 2007 Split

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The romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton has captivated the public ever since their marriage in 2011. However, the story also includes a pivotal breakup in 2007 that raised eyebrows and fueled intense media speculation. At that time, both were still in their twenties and had met while attending the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

Prince William Broke Up With Kate Middleton, According To The Royal Insider

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In a recent interview, royal photographer Arthur Edwards, who has been capturing pivotal Royal Family moments for decades, shed light on this chapter of their lives. Speaking during Hello’s “Right Royal” podcast, Edwards revealed that it was Prince William himself who made the decision to end their relationship in 2007. At the time, a 25-year-old William felt uncertain about marriage, believing the breakup would allow him to ensure that Kate was truly the right partner for him.

Recalling a conversation he had with William in 2010, Edwards stated, “I asked him, ‘What did you break up for?’ He said, ‘Because I wanted to be sure.’ Because I want this marriage to last forever. I think it will.” This candid reflection came about during a meeting where Edwards was invited to photograph Kate with Princess Diana’s engagement ring, a memorable moment that underscored the family’s continuing legacy.

During that photoshoot, Edwards noted Kate was visibly nervous, requiring direction to steady her hands for the camera. He described the moment, “I spotted Diana’s ring, and I said, ‘I need to get a picture of that.’ Her hand was shaking with nerves! I said, ‘Oh, hang on, hold it steady, just till I get the ring sharp. Anyway, it was good.”

Prince William And Kate Middleton Have Enjoyed A Firm And Supportive Marriage

Despite the turbulence of that breakup nearly two decades ago, Prince William and Kate have forged a strong, supportive marriage. They welcomed three children: Prince George in 2013, Princess Charlotte in 2015, and Prince Louis in 2018. Their enduring partnership has stood the test of time, with William often praising Kate for the stability she brings to their family.

In 2024, the couple navigated one of their most challenging moments when Kate was diagnosed with cancer. The Princess of Wales approached her recuperation courageously, with William by her side throughout the ordeal. By January 2025, reports indicated that she was in remission. In various public appearances, William has expressed gratitude for Kate’s contributions, stating that their family “couldn’t cope without her,” reinforcing the importance of their union.