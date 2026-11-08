Andy Richter Reveals U2’s The Edge Authored Elf Sequel Script

In a surprising revelation, Andy Richter recently shared that U2’s guitarist, the Edge, once penned a screenplay for a sequel to the beloved 2003 Christmas movie Elf. This unexpected twist has reignited the long-standing desire among fans for an Elf sequel featuring Will Ferrell as the lovable Buddy.

U2’s the Edge and the Unwritten Sequel

For over twenty years, ardent fans of Elf have expressed their hopes for a follow-up. Although a sequel seemed plausible back in 2013, Ferrell ultimately chose not to reprise his role. However, Richter revealed during an appearance on Obsessed: The Podcast that there was an intriguing moment when the possibility of an Elf 2 script materialized.

The Surprise Pitch

After the original film achieved iconic status during the holiday season, Elf producer Shauna Robertson was contacted with a peculiar proposition. Richter explained, “Somebody reached out to her and said, ‘The Edge from U2 has written a sequel to Elf, and he wants to talk to you about it.’” According to him, the screenplay was fully written and existed somewhere in the world, suggesting that a unique collaboration was on the horizon.

The Meeting That Never Was

Despite the potential for a groundbreaking meeting, Richter noted that the discussion between Robertson and the Edge ultimately “never happened.” He described the situation, saying, “It’s one of those things where she’s like, ‘All right, sure, I’ll meet him,’ and then it just petered out and never happened.”

The Edge’s Film Credits

While the Edge boasts a prolific career primarily associated with music, his filmography does not list “Screenwriter” among his various credits such as “Composer,” “Soundtrack,” and “Actor” (as himself). Nevertheless, he has taken on a producer role in several non-U2 projects, including documentaries and short films.

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