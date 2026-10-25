Steven Wilson has shared his thoughts on the rapidly ascending Canadian math rock duo, Angine de Poitrine, whose surge to fame this year has invited both praise and criticism. Known under their stage names Khn de Poitrine and Klek de Poitrine, the pair caught the world’s attention in February with a captivating session for Seattle‘s KEXP radio, propelling them into the limelight. Their current tour, which ends in mid-December, has sold out, and they are preparing for a world tour in 2027 that will take them to new countries and larger venues.

Wilson Lauds the Duo’s Innovative Sound

In an interview with Classic Rock, Wilson expressed admiration for the duo’s unique approach, stating, “I think it’s genius. I think the guitar player particularly is unbelievable. I love it. I think they pulled off the magic trick because they have crossed over to a mainstream audience playing atonal math rock…” He further highlighted their innovative use of microtones, remarking, “He’s bringing microtones to the masses. Fucking hell! No one’s ever done that before. What a Trojan horse. I think it’s amazing.” Wilson noted that the duo has amassed millions of views online, indicating their significant impact.

Division in the Music Community

Wilson believes that Angine de Poitrine has managed to attract fans from diverse musical backgrounds, including electronic and dance music enthusiasts, as well as fans of math rock, progressive rock, and post-rock. He acknowledged, however, that their sound may not appeal to traditional rock listeners, suggesting, “For some of the old-school classic rock fans, it’s probably too dissonant, too angular, not melodic enough.” He recognizes that musical innovation often leads to divisiveness, stating, “One of the great things about really interesting music is it is divisive. By definition, it is divisive. I think that’s why people start hate campaigns against bands that are doing something different.”

Wilson’s Upcoming Projects

Steven Wilson’s upcoming album, Requiem For A Village, is set for release on November 6 and will be featured in an upcoming issue of Classic Rock. He is also scheduled to perform two shows with the Parallax Orchestra next week at the Royal Albert Hall in London. As he continues to thrive in his own musical endeavors, his insights on Angine de Poitrine illustrate the dynamic nature of today’s music landscape.

Tour Information for Angine de Poitrine

As part of their highly anticipated tour, Angine de Poitrine will perform the following dates:

Oct 22: Paris Élysée Montmartre, France

Oct 24: Lyon L’Épicerie Moderne, France

Oct 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Oct 27: Berlin Astra, Germany

Oct 28: Hamburg Molotow, Germany

Oct 29: Heidelberg Metropolink, Germany

Oct 31: Amsterdam London Calling, Netherlands

Nov 01: Groningen VERA, Netherlands

Nov 05: Toronto History, ON

Nov 06: Quebec City Impérial Bell, QC

Nov 14: Montreal Club Soda, QC

Nov 16-18: Brooklyn Brooklyn Steel, NY

Nov 19: Boston Roadrunner, MA

Nov 20: Philadelphia Franklin Music Hall, PA

Nov 22: Mexico City Corona Capital CDMX, Mexico

Nov 25: Atlanta The Eastern, GA

Nov 27: Nashville Brooklyn Bowl, TN

Nov 29-30: Chicago The Salt Shed, IL

Dec 01-02: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Dec 04-05: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Dec 07-08: San Francisco The Castro Theatre, CA

Dec 10-11: Portland McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, OR

Dec 12: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Dec 13: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

Future Tour Plans for Angine de Poitrine