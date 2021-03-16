The Best Ways To Have a Good Hair Day Every Day

Have you noticed that, somehow, a bad mood and a bad hair day are connected? After all, has there ever been a morning when you woke up already stressed but had a perfect hairstyle? There’s always that single hair out of place. And even if you manage to make your hair look decent after 30 minutes in front of the mirror, at the final point of your trip, it still won’t be as good as you’d want.

While hair obviously affects how you look and is a big part of your style, it actually has an important function – it can make you feel amazing whatever’s going on. When you look the way you love, everything seems possible. Perhaps even if there’s a zombie apocalypse upon us, women with good hair day will save the day.

When your hair looks good, you feel better – and it can help you deal with everything, including personal issues, the pandemic, or financial crisis. And even if you don’t have these kinds of problems, good hair can easily get you that job offer you wanted or a partner you’ve dreamed about.

All this definitely sounds amazing. But is it possible to have a good hair day, every day? With these four tips – absolutely.

Remember About the Trims

Even if you want to or already have long hair, regular trims are essential. While they can’t help your hair grow faster, as it’s often said to be, they can make it look better at all times. Regular trims remove split ends and other damage, helping your hair break less and make it look thicker, longer, and even shinier. They also allow your hairstyle to look the way it should – for example, in the case of an overgrown pixie.

Visit a salon at least once in six weeks if you have a short, textured cut or lots of layers, and once every three to four months if you have long hair. You can also trim your hair at home, especially now, when many salons are closed. Just make sure you know how to do it (you can learn by watching YouTube tutorials, for example), and have professional tools. Don’t cut your hair with normal home scissors – look for hairdressing scissors UK online or visit your local hairdressing store.

Go Easy on Styling

While blow-drying your hair helps keep it in both a good state and good style, go easy on the styling products and heat stylers. It may seem that various mousses, gels, and sprays straighten your hair or add volume, but in reality, they make your hair greasy and stiff.

Heat styling, on the other hand, can dry your hair out, creating serious damage – however, if you do want or need to use a straightener, curler, and so on, always remember to use a heat protectant.

Wash It Correctly

It’s often said that you shouldn’t wash your hair frequently (or the other way round, that you should wash it every day). However, for every person, it will be different. The main rule is to try to understand your hair’s needs. Wash it when it’s greasy, even if it means washing it every day or once a week, but don’t over-dry it with a harsh shampoo.

To make it easier on your hair, invest in an appropriate shampoo – a gentle one for more frequent washes and a more nourishing one if you rarely wash your hair. For afro and curly hair, use a proper routine: detangle the hair before the wash, and then use a sulfate-free moisturizing shampoo to avoid the product build up.

Get To Know Your Hair

Every hair needs not only a different washing routine but also different shampoos, conditioners, masks, and scrubs. To find out which hair type you have, you can take online tests or ask your hairdresser, and then buy various products and see which ones work the best for your hair. It’s not like all the products for specific hair types will fit your hair, so try the same system as with your skincare. Mix and match your hair products, and don’t hesitate to try new ones if something’s not working out.

The Key To Good Hair Is Care

A bad hair day can easily ruin your mood and discourage you from doing anything. Fortunately, there are ways to make your hair look amazing every day. It’s not that challenging, and it resembles your skincare routine a little, as you have to understand your hair on the same level as your skin.

Get to know your hair type and get appropriate products, wash your hair correctly, go easy on styling and visit hairdressers regularly. Following four easy steps is all it takes for a miracle to happen. So, if having a good hair day at all times has been a dream of yours, stop dreaming and start acting. Everything is possible if you learn how to do it properly.