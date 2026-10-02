The Bachelor Takes Legal Action Against Chris Harrison’s New Show

In a surprising legal maneuver, Fox has pushed back against Warner Bros. Television’s (WBTV) cease and desist order concerning Chris Harrison’s new dating show, The Vow. The network asserts its right to utilize imagery and themes from the dating show genre, framing its upcoming series as a refreshing alternative aimed at fostering genuine connections and commitment among participants.

Fox’s Defense of Fair Use

Fox maintained that even if WBTV could claim ownership over certain visual motifs—specifically the rose petals commonly associated with dating shows—its use qualifies as fair use under copyright law. The network emphasized that the trailer for The Vow intentionally subverts and parodies typical dating shows, positioning it uniquely in the television landscape. Fox characterized its approach as focusing on “meaningful relationships, commitment and building a life together,” setting it apart from its predecessors.

Targeting Chris Harrison

Fox’s response further contended that WBTV’s legal actions were not merely about copyright infringement but seemed more a strategic move aimed at Harrison himself. The former host of The Bachelor and its various spinoffs, Harrison departed from the franchise in 2021 following controversy over his defense of racially insensitive photographs of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. Fox accused Warner Bros. of acting in a “malicious and vindictive manner” by targeting Harrison in this dispute.

Calls for Resolution