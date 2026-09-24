Julia Fox Makes Bold Move: Buys Out Richie Shazam in Harlem

Photo-Illustration: Curbed; Photos: Getty Images, Google Maps
In an unexpected twist for the realm of shared homeownership, actress and model Julia Fox has bought out her longtime friend Richie Shazam from their Harlem brownstone. The duo had purchased the 19th-century neo-Grec property together earlier this year, but Fox’s recent decision to acquire Shazam’s stake—reportedly for $345,000—suggests the challenges even close friends face in navigating co-ownership.
From Friends to Co-Owners
Fox and Shazam, notable figures in New York’s downtown scene, first crossed paths at a party during their teenage years. Since then, they have made waves in the art and fashion worlds, with Fox rising to fame for her role in Uncut Gems and Shazam establishing himself as a versatile model and photographer. Their recent joint venture into homeownership appeared to be a response to the rising housing market, which has led more people to consider sharing property. However, not all real estate experts agree on the viability of such arrangements, with one attorney noting the mix of practicality and risk involved.
The Brownstone’s Allure
Ultimately, the pair settled on an 1888 brownstone located in the Mount Morris Park Historic District. The property is decorated with historical features like original wooden details, exposed brick, and several wood-burning fireplaces, nestled among modern renovations including a large galley kitchen with a bespoke volcanic-soapstone countertop and a La Cornue Château range. The space was not only visually appealing but also functional, with sufficient room to divide into duplexes, making it suitable for their shared lifestyle, which included Fox’s then-two-year-old son, Valentino.
Facing Reality
Despite the charm of their new home, the realities of cohabitation soon set in. Fox noted that the asking price of $2.9 million exceeded their budget, yet her determination to secure the brownstone was evident. In a candid TikTok tour, she shared the living conditions in her previous two-bedroom apartment, overflowing with shoeboxes and mouse issues, which only fueled her desire for a permanent space with Shazam.
A Quick Turnaround
After only a few months of joint ownership, Fox decided to buy out Shazam’s share, leading to questions about the longevity of their co-ownership arrangement. Fox has not publicly commented on the reasons for this swift change, but the shifting dynamics are not uncommon; relationships evolve, and circumstances can make co-ownership unfeasible. Shazam has since moved into a two-bedroom rental in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.
For Fox, however, the prospect of staying in the Harlem neighborhood has its benefits. She expressed to Harper’s Bazaar her fondness for the anonymity that living in northern Manhattan affords her. “No one gives a fuck about me up here,” she remarked, finding solace in the quieter surroundings compared to her previous downtown lifestyle.
Julia Fox and Richie Shazam’s 19th-century brownstone was likely attractive to its buyers thanks to the modern touches throughout, including a royal-blue range in the kitchen, as seen in this listing photo.
Photo: R New York
The brownstone, as seen in this listing photo, was flush with original details that charmed its buyers, including wood-burning fireplaces.
Photo: R New York
Other original details that likely charmed Fox and Shazam include the many exposed brick walls, as seen in this listing photo.
Photo: R New York