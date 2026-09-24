Julia Fox Makes Bold Move: Buys Out Richie Shazam in Harlem

Photo-Illustration: Curbed; Photos: Getty Images, Google Maps

In an unexpected twist for the realm of shared homeownership, actress and model Julia Fox has bought out her longtime friend Richie Shazam from their Harlem brownstone. The duo had purchased the 19th-century neo-Grec property together earlier this year, but Fox’s recent decision to acquire Shazam’s stake—reportedly for $345,000—suggests the challenges even close friends face in navigating co-ownership.

From Friends to Co-Owners

Fox and Shazam, notable figures in New York’s downtown scene, first crossed paths at a party during their teenage years. Since then, they have made waves in the art and fashion worlds, with Fox rising to fame for her role in Uncut Gems and Shazam establishing himself as a versatile model and photographer. Their recent joint venture into homeownership appeared to be a response to the rising housing market, which has led more people to consider sharing property. However, not all real estate experts agree on the viability of such arrangements, with one attorney noting the mix of practicality and risk involved.

The Brownstone’s Allure

Ultimately, the pair settled on an 1888 brownstone located in the Mount Morris Park Historic District. The property is decorated with historical features like original wooden details, exposed brick, and several wood-burning fireplaces, nestled among modern renovations including a large galley kitchen with a bespoke volcanic-soapstone countertop and a La Cornue Château range. The space was not only visually appealing but also functional, with sufficient room to divide into duplexes, making it suitable for their shared lifestyle, which included Fox’s then-two-year-old son, Valentino.

Facing Reality

Despite the charm of their new home, the realities of cohabitation soon set in. Fox noted that the asking price of $2.9 million exceeded their budget, yet her determination to secure the brownstone was evident. In a candid TikTok tour, she shared the living conditions in her previous two-bedroom apartment, overflowing with shoeboxes and mouse issues, which only fueled her desire for a permanent space with Shazam.

A Quick Turnaround

After only a few months of joint ownership, Fox decided to buy out Shazam’s share, leading to questions about the longevity of their co-ownership arrangement. Fox has not publicly commented on the reasons for this swift change, but the shifting dynamics are not uncommon; relationships evolve, and circumstances can make co-ownership unfeasible. Shazam has since moved into a two-bedroom rental in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.