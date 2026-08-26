Tech Giants Collaborate in Busan's InnoAsia Program

The Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM), part of the Busan International Film Festival, is set to showcase InnoAsia 2026, a pioneering program focused on the convergence of film and cutting-edge technology. This year, major tech players such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google DeepMind, Kling AI, and Alibaba Group will join a diverse array of startups and content companies in this innovative initiative.

Bridging Brands and Filmmakers

In collaboration with global marketing agency Innocean, ACFM will also introduce Cinema by Brand 2026—a competition designed to connect brand clients with filmmakers to transform traditional advertising into compelling cinematic narratives. This year’s theme revolves around creating 20-minute short films inspired by Hanwha Group’s “Space Solar Power” initiative. The selection process, guided by the Producers Guild of Korea, will advance from first-round picks in early September to final pitches later that month, culminating in winners being announced during the ACFM. Productions will be funded, and the films will be showcased to audiences both domestically and internationally. A market session exploring branded content’s significance in the industry will feature representatives from Hanwha, Innocean, and the selected directors.

Technology and Startups in Focus

InnoAsia is enhancing its engagement with technology firms and international markets. This year’s participants include industry leaders like AWS, Google DeepMind, BytePlus, and Netflix’s VFX studio Eyeline Studios, alongside emerging platforms such as Kling AI and the Korean Film Archive’s VFX trading platform, i.AM. A wide range of content-production collaborations is also highlighted, featuring France’s Atlas V and Korea’s Mateo AI Studio, MBC C&I, and others.

In addition, AI-focused sessions led by Kling AI will delve into new cinematic possibilities and facilitate networking among production professionals across Asia. AWS and MegazoneCloud will debut the AWS Awards, which will be linked to startup pitching, rewarding winners through a proof-of-concept process with AWS cloud vouchers. The event is further bolstered by international startups like Lux AI and Tanja Meissner from Berlinale Pro, alongside reputable VFX-efficiency startups such as imCore.

Innovative Startups Shape the Landscape

Seven Korean startups have been selected through an open call in partnership with the Busan Center for Creative Economy & Innovation and AWS, encapsulating the complete content pipeline. Innovations include Lumicraft’s AI casting tool, Reproduction’s screenplay analysis app, and Voithru’s AI dubbing technology. Exhibition projects will showcase online cinema platforms and blockchain solutions, such as MyStarChain’s voting system.

Programs and Panels at InnoAsia 2026

InnoAsia 2026 will host a yve-style.com of programs across three main tracks: technology proof-of-concept and investment, creators and production, and industry and policy. The centerpiece, the InnoAsia Startup Demo Jam, will feature nine innovative companies pitching advancements in AI, virtual production, and digital assets. The InnoAsia WIP Showcase will offer early glimpses at AI-driven projects from acclaimed directors, accompanied by discussions focused on AI production pipelines.

A dedicated Cinematic AI conference will highlight Google DeepMind’s work in AI animation and Darren Aronofsky’s AI project, further exploring the broader AI filmmaking ecosystem. The AI Creators Camp will conduct immersive workshops with VFX supervisors from major studios. Additionally, a panel examining the burgeoning microdrama market will gather insights from industry leaders about this $18 billion sector, while a collaboration with the Next Foundation will address critical issues surrounding AI advancements and intellectual property rights.