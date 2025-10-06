Taylor Swift’s Exciting Appearance on The Graham Norton Show: Watch Live

Taylor Swift is set to make a highly anticipated appearance on the upcoming episode of ‘The Graham Norton Show’. Scheduled for October 3, this episode coincides with the release of her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” As excitement builds among fans, many are eager to know how to watch the show and what time Taylor Swift will join the iconic host.

When to Catch Taylor Swift on ‘The Graham Norton Show’

Taylor Swift will grace the red sofa of ‘The Graham Norton Show’ on Friday, October 3. Fans can tune in at 5:40 p.m. ET, which corresponds to 10:40 p.m. BST in London. This prime time slot guarantees an entertaining evening filled with Swift’s signature charm and insights into her new music.

How to Watch ‘The Graham Norton Show’

‘The Graham Norton Show’ is available for viewers in the United States on BBC America. Fans who prefer streaming can access it through AMC+, a subscription service that costs between $6.99 monthly and $95.88 annually. The AMC+ app can be downloaded on various platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Roku, making it easy to catch all the excitement surrounding Taylor Swift’s segment.

Star-Studded Lineup Alongside Taylor Swift

Swift won’t be the only star lighting up the stage on October 3. The episode will also feature a stellar lineup including acclaimed actors such as Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Domhnall Gleeson, as well as singer Lewis Capaldi. This makes for an incredibly engaging episode that fans won’t want to miss.

Looking Back on Swift’s Previous Appearances

For those interested in revisiting Taylor Swift’s past appearances on ‘The Graham Norton Show,’ several clips are available on YouTube. This allows Swifties to catch up on her previous moments on the show and enjoy her interactions with Graham Norton.

As the release date of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ approaches, the anticipation for Taylor Swift’s appearance on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ continues to grow. Be sure to set your reminders for October 3 to watch this episode packed with exciting celebrity interactions and insights into Swift’s latest work.