Sydney Sweeney Stuns in Mini Skirt on Scooter Braun Date Night

Sydney Sweeney recently turned heads during her date night with Scooter Braun, showcasing her distinct style in a mini skirt. The Euphoria star’s choice of attire not only captured attention but also highlighted the budding romance between the two, marking yet another public appearance together. Their recent dinner in Los Angeles further fuels speculation about their relationship status and complements Sweeney’s dynamic fashion sense.

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Scooter Braun

On Wednesday evening, fans caught a glimpse of Sydney Sweeney enjoying a cozy dinner with Scooter Braun at the trendy Italian spot Jon & Vinny’s in Brentwood, Los Angeles. The atmosphere appeared relaxed, as the couple was seen smiling and laughing, surrounded by friends. Witnesses noted a particularly charming moment when Braun courteously held the car door open for Sweeney as they left in a sleek black SUV.

Casual Yet Chic Fashion Choices

For this dinner date, Sydney Sweeney opted for a mini skirt that effortlessly combined comfort with style. She paired a dark top with the skirt, accentuating her figure, and completed her look with stylish calf-high boots that showcased her toned legs. Meanwhile, Scooter Braun took a more laid-back approach, donning a white long-sleeve T-shirt and dark sunglasses, embodying a relaxed vibe perfect for the occasion.

Romantic Beginnings

Dating rumors between Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun first ignited in June, following their appearance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy. Sources revealed that the two had met during this opulent event, sparking connections that have now blossomed into frequent outings. An inside source shared, “Syd was intrigued — Scooter’s a charmer. He’s confident, but also sweet and very attentive.” The blossoming romance comes on the heels of Sweeney’s split from her long-term boyfriend, Jonathan Davino, after seven years together, while Braun’s own divorce was finalized in September 2022.

As Sydney Sweeney opts for a mini skirt on this date night with Scooter Braun, their relationship continues to evolve amidst public interest and media attention. It will be intriguing to see how this connection develops in the future, but for now, fans are enjoying every moment of their growing story together.

