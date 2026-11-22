At the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Spanish actor Karla Sofia Gascón reflects on her groundbreaking Oscar nomination for her role in “Emilia Pérez,” which made her the first transgender actor to receive such recognition. However, the awards campaign was marred by controversy, which Gascón attributes to individuals resistant to her success.

The Controversy Behind the Nomination

“In reality, the controversy was generated by a great many people who didn’t want someone like me to receive an award,” Gascón tells Variety. She notes that her Oscar journey was complicated by accusations stemming from old social media posts. “It has never yet been shown that I wrote anything against anyone, nor has it been proven anywhere,” she asserts, explaining that the criticisms were based on assumptions and created a distorted image of her.

A Call for Artistic Integrity

Describing the awards circuit as an ordeal influenced by political stakes, Gascón argues for a return to artistic integrity. “I think we are here for the art,” she insists, emphasizing that the intrusion of political and economic interests can dilute the essence of acting. She believes cinema should present the best of humanity, serving both as entertainment and a reflection of societal responsibility.

Challenges Facing Transgender Individuals

Gascón points out the increasing challenges faced by transgender individuals, noting a troubling regression in the rights of sexual diversity. She argues that global politics exacerbates these issues, particularly for trans people, who are often marginalized. “That’s why a campaign arose against ‘a woman who could win a great award,’” she reflects, framing it as an explanation rather than a justification for the backlash she encountered.

Career Evolution and Future Projects

Following her success in “Emilia Pérez,” which earned her accolades at the Cannes Film Festival, European Film Awards, and Lumiere Awards, Gascón reveals a significant shift in her career—one where she no longer has to audition. “I started at 16, I’ve had a career of more than 30 years and I’ve done everything in acting,” she states. Her recent works include the Italian film “Scuola di Seduzione” and her latest project, “Trinidad,” where she plays a wheelchair-using outlaw.

Exploring Diverse Roles

Gascón is enthusiastic about her upcoming role in “Las Malas,” an adaptation of Camila Sosa Villada’s novel, where she portrays Tia Encarna. She considers this among her best work, although she prefers to let audiences experience it first before discussing its details. During her masterclass at the festival, she delved into her character in “Trinidad,” sharing her initial disappointment about playing a role restricted by physical limitations but ultimately finding it an opportunity for deeper understanding.

The Art of Acting

Gascón elaborates on her process of building characters, focusing on voice to create distinct nuances. For her roles, including “Emilia Pérez,” she explored different vocal registers, underscoring the importance of both preparation and adaptability in acting. She praises director Jacques Audiard for his supportive and liberating approach, describing him as “the best director I have worked with.”

A Shared Humanity