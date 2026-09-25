Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder Arrested at UN Protest

Amid heightened tensions surrounding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address at the United Nations General Assembly, approximately 100 protesters, including prominent figures like Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder, were detained in New York City on Thursday.

High-Profile Detentions at the Protest

Susan Sarandon was reportedly taken into custody, with several news outlets, including The New York Times, capturing images of the Oscar-winning actress awaiting transport from the scene. A video circulating on social media showcased Einbinder being led away by police, further amplifying the protest’s visibility.

Background of the Protest

The protest was organized to voice dissent against Netanyahu’s policies, coinciding with his speech at the UN General Assembly. Sarandon, during a recent press conference at the Venice Film Festival, expressed that her outspoken support for Palestine has negatively impacted her career, causing her to lose out on various film roles.

Cynthia Nixon was also present at the protest; however, representatives for Nixon clarified to The Hollywood Reporter that she did not intend to be arrested and was not taken into custody, contrasting earlier reports suggesting otherwise.

Details of the Arrests

In coverage by The Sun, footage of Sarandon being arrested was shared, alongside images of Caleb Hearon and Einbinder also being detained near the UN headquarters. Reports indicated that these celebrities, along with various politicians, were apprehended by the NYPD for obstructing traffic and roadways along First Avenue near 39th Street.

Recently, Einbinder publicly defended actor Mark Ruffalo against accusations of “antisemitism” related to his opposition to a studio deal involving Paramount Skydance, illustrating the broader context of celebrity involvement in political discourse.

Netanyahu’s UN Address

During the same day of the protests, Netanyahu addressed the General Assembly, an event marked by walkouts from some delegates in the hall, further highlighting the ongoing divisions on this contentious issue.