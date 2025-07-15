Summer Steals: Michael Kors Bags & Sandals at $99 and 40% Off

Michael Kors has launched an irresistible sale just in time to upgrade your summer wardrobe. With designer handbags and summer sandals available for only $99, along with a 40% off sale on select items, this event is a fashionista’s dream. Discover how you can elevate your style without breaking the bank, as we explore the luxurious options waiting for you at Michael Kors.

Your Wardrobe’s Summer Makeover

If your closet is calling for a summer refresh, Michael Kors has the answer. This exclusive sale offers chic handbags and accessories starting at under $99, and with an additional 40% off already reduced styles, affordability meets elegance. From timeless crossbodies to sophisticated wristlets and versatile totes, these pieces provide luxury without the steep price tag.

Exclusive Offers and Codes

Maximize your savings by taking advantage of Michael Kors’s secret sale. Grab a handbag and wallet from their outlet at 20% off by using the code TAKE20 at checkout. Whether you’ve been eyeing the classic Jet Set crossbody or a functional crochet tote, now is the perfect time to make your purchase and enjoy substantial savings.

Perfect for Every Summer Occasion

No matter your plans, these designer handbags and summer sandals are ready to accompany you. Whether you’re heading to brunch or spontaneously jetting off to the beach, these stylish pieces offer the perfect blend of form and function. Hurry, though—great deals like these won’t last long, so ensure your favorites don’t sell out.

Explore Michael Kors’s sale today and transform your summer style with the elegance of designer handbags and summer sandals for just $99, all while enjoying the thrill of a 40% off sale.