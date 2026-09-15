Stunning Red Carpet Looks from the 2026 Emmys Event

The 2026 Emmys red carpet was a dazzling showcase of fashion, where celebrities paid homage to iconic figures in a celebration of heritage and style. Leading the trend, actress and singer Ciara Miller captivated the audience with her striking gown, a piece once worn by the legendary Whitney Houston. As she prepared for her debut on Dancing With the Stars, Miller shared insights into her ensemble, saying, “She wore this in 1993, 1994. This is a Marc Bouwer. It was a gift to me, and it’s so special because in a couple days on Dancing With the Stars, my first dance is to Whitney Houston’s ‘Exhale.’” The choice of attire highlighted not only her appreciation for Whitney’s legacy but also the deep connection between the stars across generations.

Fashion Tributes and Special Moments

Equally stunning on the carpet was Law Roach, the esteemed stylist who dressed the famed actress in a glittering gown complemented by a fresh cropped hairstyle. He explained the significance of the look, stating, “We’re paying homage to another great African American beautiful actress.” Roach, dressed in Givenchy himself, showcased how fashion can honor past influences while creating contemporary statements.

Celebrity Humor Amidst the Glamour

Among the laughter and glamour, actress Aimee Carrero also graced the event in a chic two-piece ensemble by David Koma. With a playful tone, she joked with E! about her outfit, commenting, “The ventilation is good, and we’re glad we got a wax.” Carrero’s light-hearted remarks brought a delightful sense of humor to the glamorous atmosphere of the night.