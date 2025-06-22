Home » Stream Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Game 7 Live
Stream Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Game 7 Live

by Jennifer Anderson
As the excitement builds for the climactic showdown of the NBA season, fans are eager to learn how to watch Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Game 7 online. This much-anticipated game marks the first Game 7 in the NBA Finals since 2016. Both the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers are on the brink of making history with their first NBA championship. After an electrifying Game 6 where the Pacers secured a 108-91 victory, all eyes are now on the decisive finale.

How to Watch the 2025 NBA Finals Game 7

For those wanting to watch the Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Game 7 online, there are several streaming options available. The game will air on ABC, and you can stream it without cable using various services that offer the channel. Here’s a guide to the top streaming services for this must-watch event.

Live Stream Options

Game 7 of the Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals will be broadcast on ABC. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can still catch the action live through streaming services that carry ABC:

DirecTV

  • Pros: Free trial, affordable sports packages, ESPN+ included
  • Cons: Fewer entertainment channels in certain packages

DirecTV is a top choice for sports enthusiasts. With the MySports plan, you’ll have access to over 20 essential sports channels, including ABC, for $69.99 per month. A five-day free trial is also available, making it an excellent option for watching the NBA Finals.

Fubo

  • Pros: Extensive channel selection, excellent local coverage, RSNs, watch on up to 10 screens
  • Cons: No Warner Bros. channels, can be pricey

Fubo offers a vast selection of over 150 channels, including ABC, with a starting price of $84.99 per month. While it may be more expensive, Fubo provides $20 off your first month and a five-day free trial, making it a solid option to stream Game 7.

Sling

  • Pros: Wide range of channels, user-friendly interface, discounts available
  • Cons: No free trial, limited ABC availability in some areas

Sling offers an affordable way to watch the NBA Finals, with plans starting at $45.99 per month. Note that ABC is available only in certain regions with the Blue plan. Sling currently offers a $10 discount on your first month, providing a budget-friendly option for catching the game.

Thunder vs. Pacers 2025 NBA Finals Schedule

The thrilling series culminates tonight, June 22, with Game 7 set for 8 p.m. ET. Here’s a look back at the Finals’ journey:

  • Game 1: Pacers 111, Thunder 110
  • Game 2: Thunder 123, Pacers 107
  • Game 3: Pacers 116, Thunder 107
  • Game 4: Thunder 111, Pacers 104
  • Game 5: Thunder 120, Pacers 109
  • Game 6: Pacers 108, Thunder 91
  • Game 7: Pacers at Thunder — Sunday, June 22, 8 p.m. ET

Settle in for an epic finale as the Oklahoma City Thunder face off against the Indiana Pacers in a historic showdown, potentially fulfilling their championship dreams for the first time. Whether you’re tuning in via DirecTV, Fubo, or Sling, make sure to catch every moment live online.

