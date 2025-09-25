Stream ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 38 Online with Ease

With the excitement of globe-trotting adventures and intense challenges, fans are eager to learn how to watch The Amazing Race Season 38 online. This iconic show returns with its latest installment, The Amazing Race: European Adventure, featuring fierce competitions across Europe. Whether you’re a cord-cutter or just seeking streaming options, this guide has you covered with various methods, including VPN usage and streaming services, to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

‘The Amazing Race’ is back with another epic international competition — here’s how to stream every episode without cable

A $1 million prize is on the line once again as The Amazing Race kicks off its 38th season. Dubbed The Amazing Race: European Adventure, the new season includes thirteen teams of two racing around Europe. Each team will also feature an alum from Big Brother Season 27, which wraps up this week.

At a Glance: How to Watch The Amazing Race Season 38

If you’re looking to watch The Amazing Race Season 38 online, read on. We’ve put together a full guide below on all the best ways to stream this exhilarating show, including VPN options and cable streaming alternatives.

Watch The Amazing Race Season 38 for Free with a VPN

One of the best ways to watch The Amazing Race Season 38 is on Australia’s 7plus, which is streaming The Amazing Race for free each week. If you’re located outside of Australia, you can still access these free streams using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN or NordVPN, both of which cost $13 and come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch The Amazing Race Season 38 (U.S. Streams)

In the U.S., The Amazing Race Season 38 will air on CBS, which means you can stream the show online using any live TV streaming service that carries CBS or Paramount+.

Here’s a breakdown of all your best options for streaming The Amazing Race Season 38 in the U.S.

DirecTV

Our favorite cable streaming service that carries CBS is DirecTV Stream, which offers the channel in several of its packages. The most affordable plan that carries CBS is the MyNews package, costing $39.99 a month. All DirecTV plans start with a five-day free trial.

Fubo

Fubo carries CBS in all of its packages and offers a five-day free trial to new subscribers. After the free trial, plans start at $55.99 a month, but you can get up to $30 off your first month with Fubo’s current promotion.

Hulu + Live TV

Fans can also watch The Amazing Race Season 38 on Hulu + Live TV. This cable alternative costs $82.99 a month, and you get a three-day free trial to start.

Paramount+

Paramount+ will also let U.S. viewers watch The Amazing Race Season 38. If you sign up for Paramount+ Premium ($12.99 a month), you can watch new episodes right when they air on CBS. If you sign up for the Essential plan ($7.99 a month), you’ll have to wait a day to watch new episodes on demand.

The Amazing Race Season 38 Release Date

The Amazing Race Season 38 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Further episodes will be released on the following Wednesdays at the same time until the season’s finale.