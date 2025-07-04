‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Dominates with $25.3M Thursday Haul

In a thrilling showdown at the box office, “Jurassic World Rebirth” has made its mark with a robust $25.3 million on Thursday alone, signaling a promising start heading into the Fourth of July holiday weekend. This new installment in the beloved Jurassic franchise is captivating audiences, positioning itself as one of the summer’s standout films. Let’s delve into the impressive numbers and what they mean for the future of this dinosaur-driven saga.

Box Office Triumph

Heading into a long weekend, “Jurassic World Rebirth” is proving its mettle, amassing a domestic total of $55.8 million over its first two days. Projections suggest that this Universal release will rake in $137.5 million in its first five days. Although this is a strong showing, it falls short of previous franchise entries. Notably, the 2015 release “Jurassic World” made an explosive debut with a colossal $208 million, setting a high bar for its successors. Meanwhile, “Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom” and “Jurassic World Dominion” also outperformed “Rebirth” with openings of $148 million and $145 million, respectively, in just three days. Despite these comparisons, “Jurassic World Rebirth” is still expected to draw approximately $82 million over the traditional weekend period.

An Exciting New Chapter

The narrative of “Jurassic World Rebirth” offers audiences familiar thrills with a fresh twist. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, the film follows their adventure on an island teeming with deadly prehistoric creatures. The plot centers on their quest for a rare biomaterial, setting the stage for epic encounters, including an intimidating mutated T-Rex. This addition promises the high-stakes excitement fans have come to expect from the series.

Behind the Scenes

Directed by Gareth Edwards, known for hits like “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Godzilla,” and penned by David Koepp, the writer behind the original “Jurassic Park,” this latest chapter combines creative talents both old and new. With a production cost of $180 million and significant marketing expenses, “Jurassic World Rebirth” was a considerable investment for Universal. However, it still managed to be less costly than its predecessor, “Dominion.” The film’s success could spark the beginning of another trilogy, promising to extend this beloved 32-year-old franchise even further.

Competing Films

While “Jurassic World Rebirth” takes center stage as the weekend’s major new release, it faces some competition. Apple Original Films’ “F1” has been performing well, earning $6.1 million on Thursday and boosting its total domestic earnings to $83.5 million. Meanwhile, Universal’s live-action adaptation of “How to Train Your Dragon” continues to captivate audiences, bringing its total earnings in the States to an impressive $213 million.

As “Jurassic World Rebirth” continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling adventure and impressive box office performance, it seems poised to be a significant player in the summer movie lineup. The blend of nostalgia and new excitement ensures that the dinosaurs aren’t going extinct anytime soon.