Stream the 2026 Daytona 500 Online at No Cost

The Daytona 500, a crown jewel in the NASCAR Cup Series, is back for 2026 and promises all the high-speed thrills fans have come to love. For racing enthusiasts looking to watch the 2026 Daytona 500 online for free, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action. From free streaming options to details on the starting lineup, here’s how you can enjoy every lap of the Great American Race without a cable subscription.

Where to Stream the 2026 Daytona 500 Online for Free

The 2026 Daytona 500 will be broadcast live on FOX. If you’re cutting the cord on traditional cable, several streaming services offer free trials, allowing you to watch the race online without cost. These services provide a perfect way to enjoy the Daytona 500 without any long-term commitments.

Stream the Daytona 500 on DirecTV

DirecTV offers FOX as part of its cable streaming packages, and they start with a five-day free trial. If you decide to continue with DirecTV, the MyNews Genre Pack, which includes FOX, is available for $39.99 per month. For broader sports coverage, you might consider the MySports Genre Pack at $69.99/month or explore other comprehensive streaming packages starting at $89.99/month.

Stream the Daytona 500 on Fubo

Fubo is another excellent option for live TV streaming and carries FOX. They offer a five-day free trial as well, and all their packages include FOX. After the trial, pricing begins at $55.99 per month, with discounts available for the first month.

Stream the Daytona 500 on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV provides a chance to catch the Daytona 500 through a three-day free trial. Afterward, the extensive streaming package renews at $89.99 per month, giving you access to a wide array of channels, including FOX.

The Daytona 500: Event Details

The 2026 Daytona 500 is slated for Sunday, February 15. Coverage kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET, with the green flag expected to wave at 3:13 p.m. ET, setting the stage for an adrenaline-fueled afternoon of racing.

2026 Daytona 500 Lineup

Here’s a sneak peek at the driver lineup for the Daytona 500:

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

*Certain drivers will begin from the rear due to switching to a backup car.

With various free streaming options and an exciting roster of drivers, the 2026 Daytona 500 is set to deliver heart-pounding excitement. Discover your preferred way to watch and prepare to cheer on your favorite driver as they race for glory at Daytona.