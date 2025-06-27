Stream Glastonbury 2025: Olivia Rodrigo to Noah Kahan Live

Get ready for a musical extravaganza as Glastonbury 2025 unfolds with a stellar lineup, streamed right to your devices. With performances from pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo to folk favorite Noah Kahan, the iconic festival continues to captivate global audiences even if they can’t make it to Somerset. Here’s everything you need to know about the Glastonbury 2025 livestream, including the best ways to catch every note online.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Glastonbury has finally kicked off, 55 years since it first rocked Somerset back in 1970. This year, Charli XCX, Olivia Rodrigo, Doechii, Rod Stewart, and Noah Kahan fans are in for a treat this weekend, as the artists headline Glastonbury 2025. The 1975, Gracie Abrams, Alanis Morissette, and Raye are also among those playing the annual British music festival this year, which will livestream on the BBC.

At a Glance: How to Watch Glastonbury 2025 Online

Stream: ExpressVPN, NordVPN

Channel: BBC iPlayer, BBC One

Dates: June 27 — June 29, 2025

Although Neil Young is scheduled to perform at this year’s music festival, fans won’t get the chance to watch his set online this time. “At the artist’s request, we won’t be live streaming Neil Young’s set,” a BBC spokesperson recently told the Telegraph. “Our plans, including those for our TV highlights shows and on-demand coverage, continue to be finalized right up to and during the festival.”

Fans who can’t make it across the pond to attend this year’s Glasto can tune in from home, thanks to a few simple streaming hacks. Read on for how to watch Glastonbury 2025 online.

How to Watch Glastonbury 2025 Online

Select sets from Glastonbury 2025, including Rodrigo, Charli, and Kahan, will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Not sure how to get the channel online? You’ll need one of the virtual private networks (VPNs) below.

Want to stream your favorite Glastonbury 2025 headliners online? You can watch the BBC iPlayer online with a virtual private network like ExpressVPN. It’s one of our top picks for the best VPNs for anyone using the internet. Plans currently start at $3.49/month (normally $12.99/month), for a 73% total savings. Subscriptions come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. With the two-year plan, you’ll get four months of use for free.

Another VPN that we recommend for streaming Glastonbury 2025 sets online from anywhere in the world is NordVPN. It comes with its own 30-day money-back guarantee, with a NordVPN Basic subscription starting at $3.39/month. For an extra dollar, you can get NordVPN Plus for $4.39/month, which comes with an Amazon gift card ($20 value), along with threat protection, a data breach scanner, and ad-blocking features. Once you connect to a VPN UK-based server, you can watch BBC iPlayer.

Glastonbury 2025 Lineup

Along with acts like The 1975, Young, Charli XCX, and Doechii, Glastonbury 2025’s lineup also includes sets from Ezra Collective, Amyl and the Sniffers, Beth Gibbons, Biffy Clyro, Maribou State, Four Tet, Wet Leg, The Prodigy, Jorja Smith, and The Libertines.