Stevie Nicks Revives Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Angel’ After Decades

In a thrilling return to live performance, legendary singer Stevie Nicks surprised fans by performing Fleetwood Mac‘s “Angel” for the first time since 1983, bringing a nostalgic touch to her concert in Portland, Oregon. The show was a landmark moment for both Nicks and her audience, as she revisited this cherished track from the iconic “Tusk” album. Following her recovery from a fractured shoulder, Stevie Nicks’ comeback was a celebrated event, rekindling the magic of Fleetwood Mac’s treasured classics.

### A Classic Resurfaces

The excitement was palpable when Stevie Nicks took to the stage and performed “Angel,” a track that hasn’t been heard live in nearly four decades. Originally featured on Fleetwood Mac’s 1979 album “Tusk,” the song’s revival delighted longtime fans. In the 2015 reissue liner notes, Nicks reflected on “Angel” as an ode to her bandmate Mick Fleetwood. “Not so much my love affair with him,” she explained, but more about his style and personality, encapsulating the admiration she held for his unique flair.

### New Music and Old Memories

Stevie Nicks didn’t stop at bringing back a deep cut. She also showcased her new single, “The Lighthouse,” which she premiered on Saturday Night Live last year. Describing a vivid dream where she owned a lighthouse for solitude and creativity, Nicks shared, “I would have a little place at the bottom with a bed and a bathroom, and that would be my place when I wanted to go and record by myself, right on a cliff.” This imagery resonated with fans, blending her new work seamlessly with her storied past.

### Revisiting the Past

Beyond revisiting Fleetwood Mac hits and debuting new material, Nicks has been busy revisiting other parts of her musical history. Last month marked the reissue of “Buckingham Nicks,” the 1973 album she released with Lindsey Buckingham before their Fleetwood Mac days. Fans have long awaited this release, which had been out of print for decades. Including tracks like the beloved “Crystal” in her set may be next on her horizon.

As Stevie Nicks continues to celebrate her rich musical journey, from Fleetwood Mac classics like “Angel” to her solo endeavors, her live performances remain a testament to her enduring talent and connection with her audience. Her recent concert, blending nostalgia with fresh tunes, reaffirms her status as an irreplaceable icon in the music world.