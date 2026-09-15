Stephen Colbert's Bold New Facial Hair Shocks at Emmys 2026

Stephen Colbert made headlines not only for his Emmy win but also for his striking new look at the 2026 Emmys. With a full gray goatee, the former Late Show host appeared notably scruffier than his usual polished self, sparking curiosity and conversation among fans and attendees alike.

A Lighthearted Take on Facial Hair

Colbert’s new facial hair style seemingly embraces a playful side of his personality. During an exclusive interview with E! News backstage at the Emmys, he humorously remarked, “This is all A.I.” referring to his new look. “This isn’t actually on my face. This could transform at any moment into a robot or something,” he quipped, showcasing his signature sense of humor.

The Beard-Bot: A New Look for a New Era

The comedian took his joke further by giving his new style a nickname. “This is a beard-bot,” Colbert explained, adding with a laugh that he might need to “deal with Michael Bay and Gillette” for this unexpected transformation. His lighthearted approach to the change reflects his animated personality and ability to engage with audiences, whether through humor or personal anecdotes.

An Exciting Night for Colbert