Stephen Baldwin’s Thoughts on Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Skin Adventure

Hailey Bieber‘s success in the beauty industry has become a source of immense pride for her father, Stephen Baldwin. The renowned actor recently shared his admiration for Hailey’s achievements, particularly highlighting the impressive milestone of her beauty brand, Rhode Skin, which sold to e.l.f. Beauty for a staggering $1 billion. This accomplishment, according to Stephen, is a testament to her hard work and the thriving business acumen she’s developed. As both a father and an observer, he appreciates how she’s navigating the intricate world of beauty with grace and innovation.

Stephen Baldwin’s Reflections on Hailey’s Achievements

Stephen Baldwin expressed his pride in his daughter’s accomplishments during a recent appearance on Tori Spelling’s MisSPELLING podcast. Despite traditionally keeping his comments about Hailey private, he couldn’t help but acknowledge the “impossible” feat she achieved with Rhode Skin’s success. “In this day and age, in the last 10 years, it’s not impossible,” he noted, emphasizing the reality of such achievements in the current era.

A Family of Success and Innovation

Hailey, who balances her role as a mother to 13-month-old son Jack Blues Bieber with husband Justin Bieber, is following a unique path, distinct from the entertainment legacy of her family. Stephen, who shares Hailey and Alaia Aronow with his wife Kennya Baldwin, noted the evolving opportunities for young people to amass wealth notably on the internet. “God bless her,” he commented, appreciating her choice to thrive in an industry often overshadowed by more conventional routes.

Stephen Baldwin’s Unique Insights into Hailey’s Path

In a conversation in June, Stephen hinted at the special nature of Hailey’s career choices. Her journey from a model to a beauty mogul caught his attention, not just for its financial success but also for the dedication she has shown. His reflections reveal a deep respect for the careful and strategic decisions that have led Hailey to carve out a niche in the competitive world of beauty products.

For Stephen Baldwin, seeing Hailey Bieber embrace her ambitions within Rhode Skin adds another layer to their family’s legacy of success. The triumph of her brand is not merely a financial victory but a symbol of hard work, creativity, and resilience that Stephen, and many others, admire.