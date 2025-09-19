Stefon Diggs Joyfully Leaves Hospital Carrying Baby Essentials

Stefon Diggs Spotted Leaving Hospital With Baby Carrier in May

In an unexpected twist to the NFL star’s year, Stefon Diggs was spotted leaving a hospital with a baby carrier earlier this May, a sight that has fueled conversations about his personal life and impending fatherhood. This moment coincided with the quick progression of his relationship with Cardi B, as the pair was seen enjoying an exciting Knicks game the following day. As fans eagerly speculate about the future, the sighting has undoubtedly piqued interest surrounding Stefon Diggs and his growing family.

A Memorable May Day

On May 11, 2025, Stefon Diggs was seen outside a medical facility in New York City, carrying a car seat, which many interpreted as a strong signal of his new responsibilities as a potential father. The footage obtained by TMZ Sports captured Diggs navigating the logistics of fitting the baby carrier into an SUV while accompanied by an unnamed woman in the backseat. This sighting not only highlighted his readiness to embrace fatherhood but also marked a key moment before he publicly embraced his relationship with the renowned rapper Cardi B.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs: An Exciting Pairing

Less than 24 hours after the hospital sighting, Stefon Diggs and Cardi B made headlines as they attended a playoff game together at Madison Square Garden. The duo was not just there to watch the Knicks challenge the Boston Celtics; they also showcased their budding romance in front of fans and cameras alike. The quick transition from a hospital visit to a public outing with Cardi indicates that Diggs was fully embracing this new chapter in his life.

Parenthood on the Horizon

The news surrounding Stefon Diggs has only intensified since the hospital sighting, particularly after Cardi B confirmed the couple is expecting their first child together. In a recent CBS interview, Cardi expressed her excitement about this next step, and it has become clear that Diggs is just as thrilled. Reports suggest Diggs is hoping for a boy, even sharing that he has been contemplating several Spanish names for his future child, potentially adding an interesting cultural touch to their family tree.

Ongoing Paternity Questions

While many are celebrating the couple’s joyful news, it’s worth noting that Stefon Diggs is simultaneously navigating questions surrounding paternity. According to court documents, he has raised doubts about being the father of a baby born in April 2025 to model Aileen Lopera, also known as Lord Gisselle. Seeking genetic testing to resolve these uncertainties reflects Diggs’s commitment to understanding his potential responsibilities as a father while preparing for a new journey with Cardi B.

As the narrative unfolds, Stefon Diggs’s sighting leaving the hospital with a baby carrier has become a focal point of interest for fans and the media alike. With the excitement of a new baby on the way and evolving relationships, it’s apparent that Diggs is stepping into a transformative phase in his life, blending the worlds of professional football and personal growth seamlessly.