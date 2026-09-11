Reflections on Stephen Miller: A Duke Classmate's Perspective

This story was originally published in the Duke University student publication The Duke Chronicle. Seyun Park is the winner of the Rolling Stone College Journalism Award in the Feature Writing Category.

Stephen Miller, known for his provocative stance on various political issues, began his journey into the national spotlight during his time at Duke University, where he quickly garnered attention from classmates. According to those who met him during freshman orientation, he introduced himself with the memorable line, “Hi, I’m Stephen Miller. I’m from Santa Monica, California, and I like guns.” This penchant for dramatic flair earned him the nickname “Guns” and set the tone for his future career in politics.

From Campus to the White House



Miller, now serving as President Donald Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, first made headlines as a speechwriter for the president in 2017. His political influence has grown significantly since those early days, with advisory roles spanning immigration, homeland security, foreign policy, and education. Yet, before he became one of the nation’s prominent figures, Miller was just an 18-year-old freshman residing in East Campus’ Pegram dorm, contributing columns to The Chronicle and leading conservative activism on campus.

Reflecting on his college years, those who knew Miller describe him as an eccentric and provocative character, traits that would come to define his adult persona. Among his distinctive habits was a fascination with carrying a real metal sword, a detail that has stayed with his classmates over the years.

Eccentricity and Ambition



Amy Terwilleger, a classmate, noted that Miller often roamed the campus in a peculiar “weird, brown bathrobe” while drinking scotch, which contributed to an image of him that belied his youth. His dormmates recall instances where Miller, embodying a prematurely aged persona, would buy alcohol for others and launch passionate rants if challenged by cashiers for being carded. This behavior earned him a reputation not just for his advocacy, but for his ability to provoke a reaction among his peers.

According to journalist Jean Guerrero, who authored a biography on Miller, he was perceived as a “Libertarian Lounge Lizard,” reflecting his unconventional behavior. Terwilleger remarked, “In some ways, he was just a normal 18-year-old kid… but he did and said things that were just so odd, so off the wall that you didn’t take it seriously.” Miller had aspirations of working in the White House, as recounted by his political science professor, Hein Goemans, who remembered Miller confidently indicating he might want to work for Donald Trump.

Romantic Relationships



Miller’s romantic endeavors during his freshman year also sparked interest. Guerrero revealed that he was romantically involved with a classmate from Eagle Pass, Texas, known under the pseudonym “Yovana.” Despite their differing levels of interest, their relationship was seen as peculiar by peers, with some speculating that it might have influenced his future political views. Terwilleger bluntly noted, “He was hooking up with her for a while, and it was really odd.”

A Contrarian on Campus



Throughout his time at Duke, Miller established a reputation as a polarizing figure. He distinguished himself through his column “Miller Time,” which was widely read, often eliciting anger from readers. His approach to writing was calculated; as Oliver Sherouse, a fellow conservative columnist, put it, “He was a guy that people kind of hate-read… they read him because they enjoyed being angry about it.”

One of his most controversial moments came in response to the Duke men’s lacrosse team’s sexual assault allegations. Miller stood by the players, arguing they deserved a “presumption of innocence” amid the media frenzy surrounding the case. His defense of the accused and his criticisms of District Attorney Mike Nifong drew significant backlash, yet eventually, the charges were dropped, affirming Miller’s position and earning him some level of grudging respect among peers.

Divisiveness Among Conservatives



Miller’s rhetoric often put him at odds even with his fellow conservatives. Joe Fore, the vice president of academic affairs for Duke Student Government, expressed that many conservatives found his language unnecessarily extreme and ultimately counterproductive. Despite this divisiveness, Miller’s persistence in advocating for controversial issues, including the launch of a chapter for Students for Academic Freedom, showcased his unwavering commitment to his beliefs, even when it alienated potential allies.

During his senior year, Miller was known for his abrasive views, which led him to be seen as attempting to present radical positions that upset many. Seyward Darby, an editor at The Chronicle, recollected Miller’s approach: “He cultivated this personality where he didn’t want to be close with anybody… he wanted to upset people, provoke people.”

The Reaction to Miller’s Views



Despite his alienation among some classmates, Miller continued to garner attention. His columns attracted waves of letters to the editor, particularly after defending provocative figures like Bill Bennett, highlighting his strategy to elicit strong reactions. Miller thrived on this engagement, as Darby noted, “He enjoyed those letters where people were like, ‘This is so offensive.’”

Years later, alumni maintain divergent memories of Miller. Some regard him with nostalgia, while others, like Darby, reflect on the aversion toward his attention-seeking behavior during college. “People are sick of him now,” she said, suggesting that Miller’s earlier antics have only amplified in the current political landscape.

As Miller continues to navigate his role within the Trump administration, his past at Duke serves as a testament to the roots of his controversial public persona. Even now, alumni express mixed feelings about his legacy, as he remains a figure whose actions and views consistently ignite debate.