Star-Studded Farewell for Bob Iger at D23 Ceremony

Bob Iger has officially secured his status as a legend within the Disney empire. It comes as no surprise that the media giant has inducted its former CEO—who has held the role twice—into its esteemed hall of fame. At 75, Iger’s leadership has propelled Disney to unprecedented heights while adeptly steering the company through some of its most challenging periods.

An Honorable Induction

Iger became the first executive ever honored as an official “Disney Legend,” joining the 2026 class that also features notable figures such as Anne Hathaway, famed for her roles in “The Princess Diaries” and “The Devil Wears Prada,” and Lin-Manuel Miranda, recognized for his work in “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Moana.”

A Celebratory Tribute

The ceremony was marked by heartfelt tributes from industry icons. Josh D’Amaro, Iger’s successor as CEO, introduced him with glowing remarks. “What I’ve always admired the most about Bob is not necessarily what he’s accomplished; it is who he is,” D’Amaro shared. “He leans with integrity. He leans with optimism. He treats everyone with respect, and he cares deeply about people, about Disney, and about the stories that we share in the whole world.”

Robert Downey Jr. lauded Iger’s courage and bold decision-making, stating, “Fortune favors the brave. To me, those four words explain Mr. Iger’s primary quality. It’s the bold choices in the face of incredible risk.” He emphasized that even as Iger transitions to a new chapter, he appears to be “still just getting started.” Downey Jr. concluded, “That is, Bob, why you truly are the legend in every sense of the word.”

A Grateful Acknowledgment

During his acceptance speech, Iger expressed his gratitude, saying, “Now, over the years, I’ve had the privilege of giving this award out to dozens and dozens of truly worthy people, unbelievably talented people who contributed so much to this company. It is an incredible honor for me to receive that same award, particularly with this unbelievable class.”

In a moment of encouragement for D’Amaro, Iger remarked, “You’re wearing that title really well. I am so proud to call you my successor.” As he concluded, Iger paid tribute to the creative talent that has surrounded him throughout his career at Disney. “I’m the executive in the room. What executives typically do is they sign checks and they turn the lights on in the morning. I usually make coffee,” he humorously noted, underscoring the importance of creators in driving the company forward.

A Legacy of Leadership

Iger’s impressive trajectory began in 1974 as a runner at ABC. He quickly climbed the ranks, becoming the network’s programming head and CEO by 1996, when Disney acquired ABC and its parent company, Capital Cities. In 2005, he was officially named CEO of the Walt Disney Company, succeeding Michael Eisner. His visionary leadership led to multi-billion dollar acquisitions including Pixar in 2006, Marvel in 2009, and Lucasfilm in 2012, which have been foundational to Disney’s content strategy today.