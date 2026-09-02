Star-Studded Cast Lights Up Animated Film 'The Turning Door'

A star-studded ensemble has been announced for the upcoming animated family fantasy feature, “The Turning Door.” Three Oscar-winning actors—Javier Bardem, Marion Cotillard, and Vanessa Redgrave—are set to join the voice cast, enhancing an already impressive lineup that includes Alicia Vikander, Jamie Dornan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Bill Nighy, and Gillian Anderson. The film is helmed by Nicholas Ashe Bateman, known for his work on “The Wanting Mare,” and will also feature the talents of Swedish composer Anna von Hausswolff and newcomer Pippa Kelly.

A Magical Tale of Adventure

In “The Turning Door,” a young girl stumbles upon a mysterious box tucked away in her parents’ closet. This box transforms into an open door, leading her into another realm known as The Turning. There, she embarks on an epic adventure filled with old magic, strange creatures, new lands, alchemy, dreams, and songs—all in an effort to return home and save her parents.

Original Music and Future Prospects

The voice cast will perform original songs and music composed by Claire Givens, who has worked on projects like “Mother Mary” and “People Museum,” alongside Bateman himself. Mister Smith Entertainment is showcasing the film at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) market, where they will unveil new footage for international buyers. The film is currently in production.

Gratitude from the Director

Bateman expressed his gratitude for the cast, stating, “After many years of writing and dreaming about making parts for great actors, I am almost unable to express the gratitude, excitement and wonder I have for the profound gift of our cast. These are iconic artists. They bring their perspectives; their grand lives and views of the world, their immeasurable talents, towering performances, and a shared desire to make hopeful pictures for young people.” He further added, “It has been the honour of my lifetime to bring these actors—each the greatest of their generation—finally together. These are happy dreams, and the happiest: we get to hear them all sing!”

Production and Talent Representation

The film is produced by Christine D’Souza of After Hours, Hunter Hall, and Bateman of Maere Studios, along with Laura Rister for Esme Grace Pictures. Casting was done by Kharmel Cochrane, while Mister Smith is managing international sales and co-representing domestic rights with After Hours.