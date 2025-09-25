Spotify’s AI Music Revolution: Tackling Spam for Quality

Spotify is reshaping the landscape of streaming by implementing new policies focused on embracing AI-generated music, while tackling issues like ‘spam’ and ‘slop’. In response to the surge of AI content, the platform aims to strike a balance that enhances creativity while maintaining quality. With AI music rapidly carving its niche, these strategic changes are set to redefine the industry.

Spotify’s New Approach to AI Music

Under the newly announced guidelines, an AI “band” like Velvet Sundown is welcome on Spotify, provided it is accurately labeled from the beginning. The company maintains no interest in removing AI-generated music, as stated during a recent press conference. Over the past year, Spotify has already removed over 75 million low-quality “spammy” tracks, signaling its commitment to curbing this trend.

AI-generated music is flooding streaming services, with platforms like Suno facilitating the rapid creation of new songs. Although only a fraction of streams, competitors like Deezer report a significant portion of daily uploads as AI-generated. By setting clear policies, Spotify emphasizes that AI music will remain a staple. “We’re not here to punish artists for using AI authentically and responsibly,” said Charlie Hellman, Spotify’s VP global head of music product. “We hope that artists’ use of AI production tools will enable them to be more creative than ever.”

Combating Low-Quality Content

Spotify’s primary concern revolves around mass uploads, duplicates, SEO hacks, and other forms of ‘slop’. To tackle these, the platform is introducing a spam filter to monitor and flag such uploads. This move aims to prevent spammers from claiming royalties meant for genuine artists and songwriters. However, these tracks won’t be removed; they will just be excluded from algorithmic recommendations. Notably, AI-generated songs are not banned from getting a promotional boost.

Encouraging Proper AI Labeling

Artists will be encouraged, though not required, to label their use of AI through new standards developed by DDEX, a non-profit organization setting metadata standards. This initiative allows artists to specify their AI usage, whether for fully prompt-generated songs or AI-enhanced lyrics. “AI use should be seen as a spectrum, not a binary,” emphasized Sam Duboff, Spotify’s global head of marketing and policy, music business.

Guarding Against Unauthorized AI Use

The new policies also clamp down on unauthorized AI voice clones and deepfakes. “Some artists may choose to license their voice to AI projects—and that’s their choice to make,” said Duboff. Spotify’s role will be to ensure artists maintain control over such decisions. Additionally, the platform is intensifying efforts to prevent “profile mismatches,” where fraudulent content is uploaded under famous artists’ names.

The Velvet Sundown case highlighted the complexities of AI music. Initially disguising its AI origins, the band gained massive traction. It was later revealed as “a synthetic music project,” shaped with human and AI collaboration. Duboff noted that proper labeling from the outset could have dramatically altered its reception and impact.