Sofía Vergara Stuns in Thong Bikini While Relaxing in Ibiza

Sofía Vergara Sunbathes in Thong Bikini in Ibiza

Sofía Vergara is turning heads once again as she sunbathes in a thong bikini in Ibiza. The Colombian-American actress and “Modern Family” star recently shared a playful video on Instagram to mark National Bikini Day, captivating her followers with her stunning vacation vibe. As she enjoys the sun-soaked days in this celebrity hotspot, Vergara continues to radiate confidence and joy, leaving fans enamored with her every move.

A Celebration of Bikini Day

On Saturday, the 52-year-old actress posted a delightful clip of herself lounging beside the water, donned only in thong bikini bottoms. “Happy internacional bikini day from Ibiza😂😂😂,” she captioned the fun-filled video, demonstrating not just her enviable physique but also her lighthearted demeanor.

The video featured Vergara blissfully waving at the camera, all while the upbeat “Summer” by Calvin Harris played in the background, encapsulating the carefree spirit of her Ibiza getaway. Fans reacted enthusiastically, flooding her comments with praise and admiration. “Nice buns,” one follower joked on X, highlighting her toned figure. Another chimed in, saying, “Bakers everywhere saluting those buns,” a witty nod to her impressive physique that has become a talking point amongst her admirers.

Living Her Best Life

Prior to her sunny exploits, Vergara celebrated the Fourth of July with close friends, including Hollywood stars Kate Hudson and Dakota Johnson, along with NFL legend Tom Brady, at Casa Jondal in Ibiza. This vibrant gathering perfectly set the tone for her vacation, showcasing a mix of leisure and camaraderie.

Later, Vergara shared another slice of her Ibiza adventures on social media, featuring clips of her enjoying the pulsating atmosphere of Ushuaïa Ibiza outdoor club. “🤭first time in Ibiza❤️ @calvinharris,” she wrote on Instagram, revealing her excitement about this bucket-list experience.

Fun with Rumored Beau

The sun-soaked getaway has also seen Vergara enjoying the company of rumored boyfriend Doug Chabbott. The two were spotted dancing together during Calvin Harris’ DJ set, adding fuel to ongoing romance rumors that have been surfacing since May. In one of her cheerful Instagram Reels, she twirled her hair while hugging Chabbott, carefree as they reveled in the lively music.

This holiday not only showcases Vergara’s stunning looks as she sunbathes in a thong bikini in Ibiza but also reflects her zest for life and meaningful connections with friends and new companions. Whether she’s dancing at clubs or relaxing by the beach, the star is undoubtedly living her best life and inspiring her fans to embrace their own adventures.