Dakota Johnson and Adria Arjona Navigate Couples Chaos

In a captivating twist on romantic dilemmas, the first trailer for “Splitsville” offers a glimpse into a world where love and betrayal collide. Starring Dakota Johnson and Adria Arjona, this film promises to explore the complexities of modern relationships. Directed by Michael Angelo Corvino, known for his notable debut “The Climb,” “Splitsville” delivers both humor and depth as it navigates the turbulent waters of marital discord.

Unraveling Relationships

“Splitsville” introduces us to Carey, played by Kyle Marvin, and Ashley, portrayed by Adria Arjona. After just one year of marriage, the couple faces a daunting crossroads. When Ashley asks for a divorce, Carey seeks solace with his friends Julie (Dakota Johnson) and Paul (Michael Angelo Covino). Their unconventional advice—that the secret to marital happiness lies in an open relationship—sparks a chain of events that sends both couples spiraling toward turmoil.

An Ensemble Cast

The film boasts a stellar lineup including David Castañeda, O-T Fagbenle, Charlie Gillespie, and Nicholas Braun, alongside Simon Webster, Prince Rodn3y, Jessika Mathurin, Stephen Adekolu, Tyrone Benskin, Nahéma Ricci, and Letitia Brookes. Each actor adds depth to this comedic yet poignant narrative, enhancing the film’s exploration of love and fidelity.

Cannes Warm Reception

“Splitsville” premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, receiving an enthusiastic six-minute standing ovation. Corvino emphasized the significance of presenting comedies at prestigious events like Cannes, asserting that “laughter should be seen in a theater, not on a television screen.” His vision, co-written with Kyle Marvin, hits the mark with a mix of humor and heartfelt moments.

Behind the Scenes

The film is a collaborative effort by producers from Neon, Topic Studios, Watch This Ready, and TeaTime Pictures, the latter founded by Johnson and Donnelly. Emily Korteweg and Samantha Racanelli also contribute their expertise, while Arjona and Paul Barbeau take on executive producer roles. This collective effort underscores “Splitsville’s” unique narrative approach.

The film is set for theatrical release on August 22, inviting audiences to witness the entertaining chaos of love and friendship on the big screen.