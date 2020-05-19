Sofia Richie has left Scott Disick? Break up rumors!

As followers are asking whether Sofia Richie has relocated onto a person brand-new following Scott Disick’s rehabilitation job, HL has the UNIQUE inside story concerning where these two stands.

Sofia Richie, 21, has been investing a fair bit of time with her buddies in Malibu lately, and followers have started to guess that she may be dating among the people in the team. The model’s long time guy, Scott Disick, 36, that quickly looked into a rehabilitation center at the end of April, has been no place visible throughout Sofia’s current getaways with her chums. However, HollywoodLife can SPECIFICALLY disclose that Sofia is not dating any person brand-new currently. Rather, she’s simply leaning on buddies while offering Scott all the areas he requires to manage his problems.

“Scott’s very focused is on getting healthy right now, so Sofia’s giving him the space to do that,” a source near to the pair informs HollywoodLife SPECIFICALLY. “But any suggestion that she’s dating someone new is ridiculous. All she’s been doing is spending time with friends.” On May 4, Scott’s legal representative, Marty Singer, validated that the 36-year-old examined himself right into a rehabilitation fixate April 28 after an image dripped of him at the Colorado center. Immediately after the picture dripped, Scott took a look at and returned residence, according to Singer.

This is not the very first time that Scott has looked for specialist aid. However, Singer made it clear that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians celebrity’s most current rehabilitation job had absolutely nothing to do with medicines or alcohol like some originally hypothesized. “In an initiative to lastly pertain to terms and manage the discomfort that Scott has been quietly enduring for years because of the untimely end of his mommy [in 2013], adhere to by the fatality of his dad three months later on [in 2014], Scott decided to examine himself right into a rehabilitation center to service his previous injuries,” Singer claimed in a declaration to HollywoodLife. “He did not check-in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse.”

In the days before Scott’s rehabilitation remain, he was photographed investing some high-quality time with Sofia on the coastline. For an April 25 coastline expedition, they were additionally signed up with by Scott’s boy, Reign Disick, 5. In mid-April, Scott’s ex-spouse, Kourtney Kardashian, 41, disclosed that she and Scott were both seeing their three youngsters (Reign, Penelope, 7, and Mason, 10). It’s uncertain whether they’ve created a brand-new custodianship arrangement adhering to Scott’s battles.