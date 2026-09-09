Slipknot Debuts Haunting 'Arsenal' After Sid Wilson's Exit

Slipknot has returned with a powerful new single titled “Arsenal,” showcasing the band’s signature ferocity and energy. The track features the intense rage of lead vocalist Corey Taylor, accompanied by the aggressive guitar work of Jim Root and Mick Thomson. The thunderous percussion from Clown, Tortilla Man, and drummer Eloy Casagrande adds to the chaotic sound, while elements of turntablism and keyboards enhance the overall experience. Following the recent departure of longtime DJ Sid Wilson, it remains unclear who is contributing the scratching in this latest release, especially considering their new press photo displays only eight members of the band.

Watch the Official Video for “Arsenal”



The lyrics of “Arsenal” echo the raw fury reminiscent of Slipknot’s early days, with Taylor declaring, “I got a lot to fuckin’ say/And if you didn’t listen, you didn’t hear me anyway.” The track’s urgency is amplified as he chants, “Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go,” surrounded by his bandmates generating a whirlwind of sound. The accompanying music video, directed by M. Shawn Crahan—known as “Clown”—takes viewers on a dark journey featuring actor Jackson White as he navigates a surreal, Felliniesque nightmare filled with haunting red and white phantoms and, of course, the masked members of Slipknot.

“Arsenal” marks the band’s first release since their 2022 album, The End, So Far. While no specific details about future albums or releases have been announced alongside this single, anticipation remains high for what’s next. Crahan hinted at ongoing creative efforts in his other project, Look Outside Your Window, which features Taylor, Root, and Wilson, indicating they are in the process of writing new material.